Advantages of Remote Project Managers

Hiring project managers is always a tough job. What qualities do you look for in a leader? How do you assess their skills ? Perhaps the most pressing question is: where do you find qualified project managers? One place seldom explored for organizations large and small is: remote work. This is a shame, too, since so many talented project managers work remotely.

Do you still think remote work isn’t for your company? Here’s why you should consider it:

More flexibility

How can flexibility positively affect your project ? Having more flexibility means that project managers are more able to respond and adapt to unexpected changes and challenges.

In-house project managers have a set time for coming into the office and leaving work behind. Remote project managers can more adeptly adapt to changes due to bottlenecks or other issues, managing workflows independently.

The natural ebb and flow of project management are amenable to flexible schedules. Remote project managers are able to push and pull (as well as rally the team and reign in efforts) more readily.

More cost-effective

Utilizing remote talent is often less expensive. Why? The office space and office equipment costs are eliminated. Remote workers often have their own home offices, complete with computers and laptops with office software installed. Costs are reduced significantly both for the employer and the employee (as employees no longer have to worry about commuting costs).

Remote project management professionals are also usually willing to work at a discounted rate, treating the remote option as a benefit. Also, remote project managers can work on a per-project basis, which means a low-cost and flexible arrangement can be made between employer and remote contractor.

More productive

Studies have shown that remote workers report higher rates of productivity . In fact, remote workers are less likely to be distracted. It’s often easier for professionals to concentrate at home without the distractions of office politics, the inefficiencies of commuting, or the frustrations of malfunctioning equipment.

Remote professionals report higher levels of concentration, being able to get more work done within the same period of time that elapses in a full workday shift.

Better to utilize digital project management software

Remote project managers understand how to leverage advanced software to get their job done. In fact, they are likely highly-trained digital project administrators.

Digital project management programs, while extremely useful, can be unwieldy. It can take years or even months to orient the team to a new software product. Remote project managers will most likely not need this kind of training, however. Saving hours of onboarding and orientation hours could help your organization significantly lower costs.

With a more advanced understanding of digital project management software, they may be able to better manage comprehensive software solutions like Jira and Trello.

Give your organization a new perspective

Many large organizations utilize remote workers, bringing them on for projects or even having departments go fully remote.

Small organizations often miss out from the benefits of remote workers because they don’t think they have the resources to try a new working paradigm out. Bringing on just one remote project manager, however, can help an organization assess its own company culture, protocols, and practices.

Project managers outside of your company could give your project a breath of fresh air. With a set of objective eyes, your company can more successfully move forward.

Higher job satisfaction

Remote workers consistently report higher job satisfaction . Boosted flexibility, increased productivity, and cost-effectiveness may contribute to this trend.

Regardless, the higher job satisfaction for remote professionals translates into a better relationship between you and your remote project manager. Remote project managers are better able to do their job. With higher job satisfaction, their passion and enthusiasm will last through the course of the project.

Conclusion

Talented project managers are going remote. Why? The benefits of remote work, in many cases, far outweigh the negatives.

Project managers who work remotely enjoy greater flexibility, freedom, productivity, and job satisfaction. There are so many benefits built into remote work, attracting top project management professionals.

If you’re searching for an experienced team leader, but find you’re coming up short you should consider hiring a remote project manager. Utilizing a remote project manager can help you reduce costs, gain a new perspective, and more effectively use digital project management software products.