Celebrating 20 Years of TDAN.com

TDAN-Boxes-FeaturedOn June 22, 1997, The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) went live on the internet. The publication started online at stargate.net/TDAN and moved to TDAN.com in January of 1998.

This week TDAN.com celebrates its twentieth anniversary of providing relevant and thought-provoking content about the field and discipline of data administration (what it was called in the olden days) and data management.

I would like to hear from you about your relationship to TDAN.com.

How long have you been a reader?

Have you been an author? When and how often?

What type of materials do you like? What don’t you like?

Share your thoughts about TDAN.com?

Please take a moment and comment below. It’s quick. It’s easy.
And I’d really appreciate your comments.

I will correspond with you below as we take a trip down memory lane.

Thank you to all readers, writers, sponsors and team that have helped me to make TDAN.com a well-recognized educator in the field of data management.

Thank you for everything you do in data management moving forward.

Best Regards.
Robert S. (Bob) Seiner – TDAN.com, Publisher

About Robert S. Seiner

Robert S. (Bob) Seiner is the publisher of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) – and has been since it was introduced in 1997 – providing valuable content for people that work in Information & Data Management and related fields. TDAN.com is known for its timely and relevant articles, columns and features from thought-leaders and practitioners. Seiner and TDAN.com were recognized by DAMA International for significant and demonstrable contributions to Information and Data Resource Management industries. Seiner is the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services, a data and information management consultancy that he started in 2002, providing practical and cost-effective solutions in the disciplines of data governance, data stewardship, metadata management and data strategy. Seiner is a recognized industry thought-leader, has consulted with and educated many prominent organizations nationally and globally, and is known for his unique approach to implementing data governance. His book “Non-Invasive Data Governance: The Path of Least Resistance and Greatest Success” was published in late 2014. Seiner speaks often at the industry’s leading conferences and provides a monthly webinar series titled “Real-World Data Governance” with DATAVERSITY.

