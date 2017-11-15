DAMA International Community Corner: DMBOK 2 Recap

It’s been almost four months now since DAMA-DMBOK 2 was launched, and we are extremely happy to report that sales have gone very well.

DAMA decided that we would request our publisher to allow for pre-ordering (much like the hype around a new novel by a world-famous author or a new mobile device launch), and to our delight we had over 100 of these. On the very day that we published the book, 100 people were sent their print version DAMA-DMBOK2. Sales have continued strong and over 1,200 copies have been sold directly through the publisher. These figures do exclude places like Amazon from whom we only receive quarterly stats.

Chatting to the Chapters, it has been even more rewarding to find out that a number of them have ordered the book in bulk (I think the record currently is 53 from one of our most active chapters).

I guess that people who haven’t got their copy yet are probably asking why they should go out and get one. What is the difference between v1 and v2, apart from the size?

DMBOK 2 is more integrated and coherent Connections between the knowledge areas are explicitly made Formal articulation of the principles The “new” topics have been added and bring a strong basis from which Data Management professionals can implement good Data Management practices

Overall presentation of the images and content has been sharpened and produced to a very high level Popular Context Diagrams are available as a download behind membership login on the DAMA Website (no more recreating)

Content of the DAMA-DMBOK 1 topics has “grown up” and matured A richer inclusion of references is broader than the primary author (we dip into not just author knowledge, we add content from other industry experts and reference material) Content was researched and validated The content is current and relevant, taking into account how the profession has grown and adapted over the last couple of years

It is not prescriptive Points out many ways to solve similar “problems” Considers that organizations are both the same and different and models should be flexible Presents a framework that is adaptable and can be applied in multiple ways



The big question is “Should I buy the DMBOK 2 if I already have the DMBOK 1?” Obviously, the DAMA President part of me says “Yes, go ahead.” The more we sell the better for DAMA and the more we can look to our future. The frugal part of me says “Um, no. You already have one, why bother with the next book, it’s not like it is a part 2 or next chapter.” The logical, practical part of me says, “It’s worth a look. There is new content, and the old content has been refreshed, updated and in certain sections completely rejuvenated to be much more current and relevant today.” The best answer is actually to consider what you need it for. If you are considering starting or have just started Data Management in your organization, or you want to sit the CDMP exams and certify then it is definitely worth having this edition on your bookshelf. If you are a practicing Data Management consultant, it should be your go-to reference book. If you have the current DMBOK and have used it for a Data Management Framework in your organization, having the DMBOK 2 is a nice to have for more content, context and applicability; but is not a desperate must have. If you are considering becoming a Certified Education Provider endorsed by DAMA I, then its a definite must have. Seems to me that in fact, the answer is “yes, go and buy it!!!”

My last note on the DAMA-DMBOK 2 is that we have started the journey of enhancing the infamous wheel. Much effort has been put into looking at the wheel and working out how we could keep the concentricity and clarity of a wheel or circle shape, and yet show the interactions between the functions of Data Management and clearly delineate that Data Governance is not just in the center, but that it is the all encompassing, all seeing function that provides every Data Management professional with a view into what is actually happening in the data world they are responsible for. So take the time to look at our new evolved wheel and let us know what you think. We believe it is a giant step in the right direction.

And, with that, here is a challenge for you all – please find the time to drop us a line and let us know what you think of the DAMA-DMBOK 2. You can send an email to dmbok@dama.org; you can tweet us at @DAMA_I; you can start a discussion on our LinkedIn group or even our Facebook group and if you purchased your copy through Amazon, please leave a review. We look forward to hearing from you!