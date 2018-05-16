Home / Data Topics / Big Data News, Articles, & Education / Big Data Columns / DAMA International Community Corner: Enterprise Data World 2018

DAMA International Community Corner: Enterprise Data World 2018

COL04xx - column image pls use itBy the time you read this, the Enterprise Data World (EDW) 2018 conference will have come and gone and all the excitement of being in beautiful San Diego, listening to amazing people talk about their passion for data, and networking with both old and new friends will be over. You will be a bit despondent (after all, the mood at a conference is very infectious), but also probably excited at everything new you have learned and want to implement.

You hopefully attended the DAMA I 30th birthday party and took home one of our adorable little DAMA dogs. I hope you also attended the exhibitions and did the rounds, seeing some of the great new technologies and applications, and hearing about the changes to the old.

So here are my thoughts on all this. I love taking back new ideas to my company. I always feel that they will welcome all that I bring back with open arms. And sometimes that happens. But more often than not it doesn’t. And then I get even more despondent. BUT, after that I get determined. I want them to listen and I want them to actually take note of what I learned and let me use it. So I start to consider how to communicate what I learned in such a way that they will listen.

And that is what I want you to do. Take the excitement back to your office. Share with your team and your colleagues. But more than that, don’t forget what you have learned. Write it down. Visualize it and create some images around what you have learned. Share them not just with your data colleagues but socialize them all over your organization. Don’t forget to connect with your favourite speakers on LinkedIn and Twitter. Catch up with the new friends you made during the crazy conference days – create conversations, meet up for coffee where you can, and connect to your local DAMA chapter. TAKE ADVANTAGE of everything that came your way at EDW. Whether you were there for the first time or are a 10-years-or-more veteran, the week of EDW is the place at which you get your Data Geek on and know that you are safe amongst all the other Data Geeks.

It’s a short column this quarter as I sit in the CDMP (Certified Data Management Professional) Exam room at EDW ensuring that all is well in the exam world. I think it’s a powerful reminder of what we need to do to continue maintaining and evolving our loved Data Management profession.

Keep on Trucking.
Sue Geuens – DAMA International, President

 

 

Share

submit to reddit

About Sue Geuens

Sue Geuens CDMP, MDQM started in Data Management during 1996 when she was handed a disk with a list of builders on it and told they were hers to manage. Sue mentions this as fate taking over and providing her with what she was "meant to do". Various data roles later, her clients numbered 3 of the top 4 banking institutions in SA, a number of telco's and various pension funds, insurance companies and health organisations. Sue was the initial designer of data quality matching algorithms for a SA built Data Quality and Matching tool (Plasma Mind). This experience has stood her in good stead as she has slowly but surely climbed the ladder in Southern Africa to become the first CDMP in the country. Sue worked tirelessly on starting up DAMA SA with the successful Inaugural meeting in February of 2009. She was unanimously voted as President just prior to this event. From that time on Sue has been the leader and driving force of the DAMA SA Board. Sue was the DAMAI VP Operations since 2011 and was voted in as the DAMA I President in 2014. She is a sought after presenter and has been a prominent speaker at EDW, DMZ, EDBI, DMDG, CDO Forums and various DAMA chapters since 2006. Her thought-provoking presentation on Practical Data Governance has sparked interest all over the world and she has been asked to return to a number of countries to meet with key clients on this topic.

Related Posts

Top