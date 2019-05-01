DB Pros Need to Know Cloud Migration

In 1961, Professor John McCarthy was the first to publicly suggest in a speech at the centennial celebration of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that:

“Computing may someday be organized as a public utility just as the telephone system is a public utility. Each subscriber needs to pay only for the capacity they use, but they have access to a large system. Certain subscribers might offer service to other subscribers. The computer utility could become the basis of a new and important industry.”

Now, the cloud provides always-on architecture, automatic monitoring and management, enterprise-class security, fast access to a range of resources, integrated disaster recovery, optimized infrastructure, and simplified IT operations.

