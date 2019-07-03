Demystifying Regulatory Guidelines

There are several regulations out there that tell you how you should be handling your data. Some organizations are held accountable to multiple different regulations at the same time. Some of these regulations may be in conflict with another.

However, at the base of all of the regulations, they look towards many of the same things in order to ensure that your data remains protected and processed correctly.

In the regulations, the data standards define “what” you should be doing with your data. They outline what information needs to be protected/audited.

They also talk about what you should do in case of a data breach. Many of the regulations also define security standards or “how” to process your data. They might cover how you should configure your network or your systems.

In this feature, we’ll take a look at what these regulations state about handling your data:

CIS (Center for Internet Security) – Global Internet Security Standards

(Center for Internet Security) – Global Internet Security Standards DISA/STIG (Defense Information Systems Agency) – Anyone with Government Contracts

(Defense Information Systems Agency) – Anyone with Government Contracts FISMA/NIST (Federal Information Security Management Act) – All Federal Agencies

(Federal Information Security Management Act) – All Federal Agencies FERPA (Family Education Rights and Privacy Act) – Educational Institutions

(Family Education Rights and Privacy Act) – Educational Institutions GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) – Anyone collecting data on EU Members

(General Data Protection Regulation) – Anyone collecting data on EU Members HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) – Healthcare Institutions

(Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) – Healthcare Institutions NERC-CIP (North American Electricity Reliability Corporation) – Electricity Providers

(North American Electricity Reliability Corporation) – Electricity Providers PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) – Anyone capturing credit card data

(Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) – Anyone capturing credit card data SOX (Sarbanes Oxley) – Publicly Traded Companies and management and accounting firms

In a nutshell, the regulatory guidelines look for 5 key elements in how you should handle your data:

Reporting (and maintaining) audit data

Tracking user access

Protecting the data from the bad guys (and watching for data breaches)

Planning and having good processes and response plans

Assessing your risks

In many cases, the regulations will identify very clearly what they expect in regard to these elements.

CIS

Tracking

Capture your Logins and Failed Logins

DISA STIG

Reporting

Generate audit records for DoD defined auditable events

Generate audit records when privileges and permissions are retrieved

Initiate session auditing upon startup

Audit records for events identified by type, location, and subject Capture the audit information in a centralized place

Tracking Capture record and log all content related to a user session Protect audit information from unauthorized read access, modification, or deletion

Planning Alert support staff in real time for any failure events



FISMA/NIST

Tracking Audit access

Protecting Monitor, report, and respond to incidents

Planning Create an audit process and certification Plan for contingency Manage your configurations

Assessing Assess your risks Confirm system and information integrity



FERPA

Tracking Document who has access to student information Confirm that the instructors or officials only access records for legitimate purposes Authorized representatives may have access to education records in connection with an audit

Planning Student transfers must be handled appropriately



GDPR

Reporting Provide audit details about how that data is processed and who interacted with it

Tracking Know who has access to PII data

Protecting Notify the supervising authority of a breach within 72 hours

Planning Identify PII Data Process data lawfully, fairly, and in a way that users understand Limit the collection of data to only what is necessary

Assessing Conduct impact assessments for higher risk areas



HIPAA

Tracking Monitor log-in attempts

Protecting Protect, detect, contain, and correct security violations Detect breaches and notify impacted individuals

Planning Implement security measures to reduce risks and vulnerabilities Implement procedures to regularly review audit logs, access reports, and security incidents Implement procedures to terminate access



NERC – CIP

Reporting Log events for identification of and after-the-fact investigations of Cyber Security Incidents

Tracking Log failed and successful logins



PCI DSS

Reporting Implement automated audit trails for all database events Retain audit trail history for at least a year

Tracking Assign a unique identifier for each person who has access Actions taken on critical data must be traced to known authorized users Track and monitor all access to the network Immediately revoke access for terminated users

Protecting Change vendor supplied defaults and disable unnecessary default accounts Encrypt the data Secure audit trails so they cannot be altered

Planning Develop configuration standards



SOX

Reporting Report on effectiveness of company’s internal controls and procedures Report on who changed permissions Report on who changed the financial data

Tracking Report on who accessed the financial data To help you out, SQL Server does have some native capabilities that can address some compliance needs.



SQL Server

Reporting SQL Server Audit Temporal Tables

Tracking Object Level Permissions Role-Based Security

Protecting Authentication Protocols Firewalls Dynamic Data Masking Transport Level Security (TLS) Encryption Protocols (TDE, Always Encrypted, Always On)



SQL Compliance Manager

Reporting Capture Activity On Database (DDL And DML) Track The Behavior Of Privileged Users Track Who Is Accessing Your Sensitive Data Track Who Has Changed Your Data And What Has It Changed To Track Security And Administrative Changes Track User-Defined Events Audit Systems Tables, Stored Procedures, Views, Indexes, Etc.

Tracking Capture Logins, Logouts, Failed Logins

Protecting Determine How Much Data Was Accessed In A Breach



