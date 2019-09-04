How Data Strategy and Machine Learning Intersect

Are you worried about the security of your valuable data? Well, with the massive growth of business data in terms of complexity, volume and size, it is basic for worldwide associations to build up a strong data technique to address the main business needs.

If you are working in an IT vertical then it is nearly impossible to escape the huge impact of big data analytics and artificial intelligence. In the same context that is thrown across the times, it is tough to figure out where one technology begins and the other gets slowed down.

However, it is clear that there is a direct connection between these two terms and understands the manner in which Big Data and AI need to solve business problems using the technology in an efficient way.

In this article, we will be looking at some points which will help to understand the basics of both the technology and determine how they actually complement one another. Let us begin with some simple terms.

How to Handle Massive Data

As the measure of data is by all accounts developing always, the organizations need to receive a strong data procedure that causes them to stay aggressive in an information-driven and basic leadership world. A data strategy is nothing but a comprehensive vision and actionable foundation for any business to define its ability to harness the data capability. They can also hire a data architect to develop a data strategy as per the needs. It is vital to have a little knowledge about the IT architectures and define all the data system capabilities for drafting a data strategy.

Every organization needs to take a serious interest in Data Governance by incorporating valuable benefits of the Big data and AI. As big data refers to the diverse sets of information which is produced in parallel to incredibly large volumes and must be processed at a very high speed. The collection of the data needs to be analyzed and you should be able to figure out the current trends in order to make critical predictions. As there is an immense amount of data, it is crucial to have a statistical analysis. Due to this, the potential of the Big Data renders no bounds and the businesses need to tackle the problems by targeting, predicting customer churn, discover security breaches and much more.

How to Plan Data Strategy Using Machine Learning

With the help of the latest technologies like cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big data, organizations are showing a great interest in data governance. At the point when contrasted with the obsolete basic data strategies which are accessible over the globe, AI goes about as a center business driver for conveying increasingly exact and wise choices. Machine learning being a part of artificial intelligence seeks to provide knowledge to the computers with the help of the data and observations that interact with the world.

Such an acquired knowledge allows the computers to generalize a new setting in the correct way as per the business needs. Moreover, machine learning provides the capability to learn and improve from past incidents rather than being programmed to do so. During the learning procedure, the machines study all the accessible information so as to identify the examples and later apply them to anticipate future outcomes. During the whole day preparation procedure, it requires significant investment at the outset yet, the machines wind up conveying quick and precise outcomes with no human intercession. Thus, machine learning is very useful for processing high volumes of data.

Good data quality is also a crucial prerequisite for each and every organization so that the machine learning algorithms can check the quality of data by detecting mismatches, errors, and other anomalies. As the Data Quality is becoming a fundamental issue in enterprise Data Management – an executable and organizational Data Strategy needs to have Machine Learning tactics to ensure high-quality business data. This can be considered as the most important need for a crossing point between Machine Learning and Data Strategy.

Also, the regulatory requirements of GDPR are required to get it verified by all the business data before it is fetched into any Analytics System. When you need to investigate the following crossing point of Machine Learning and Analytics focuses on how the AI is introducing the new period of business examination by robotizing the Analytics undertakings as well as computerized information readiness stage.

As the business analytics is one of the core differentiators in modern businesses and the data is a raw material for the Analytics, both the data and analytics are considered as the main assets of any data strategy for the organization. Mostly, data science is believed to be an umbrella shield that encompasses multiple disciplines, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is beyond the purview of Data Science. In spite of this, AI helps numerous data procedures and assignments for upgrading the productivity and execution of information innovations. AI is important with regards to managing the Data Quality and Data Governance for an endeavor as they are its centerpieces.

In order to separate machine learning from data science, you need to think upon some situations where machine learning is not required by data science and still, the data technologies are performing at their best with the assistance of machine learning algorithms. According to the prediction of Forbes, data growth is going to increase more and more by 2020, and big data analytics will be challenging and will be confronted only by powerful technologies like machine learning. In this data-driven world, a strong hierarchical information methodology is turning into the main focused edge for organizations. Here, a solid data examination will require both the Data procedure and AI to convey some significant choices.

The Future

So, as we have seen how the world is going to drive out the massive force of the data by using the latest technologies. Prescriptive analytics and Predictive analytics are going to yield high results for the businesses in the upcoming years to stay ahead of the competition. Whether the analytics will be a gain or loss largely depends on the quality of the data. It is crucial for every enterprise to build a strong data strategy to safeguard their valuable data.

Overall, the data strategy governs the quality of the data and machine learning plays a vital role in cleaning the data and preparing it for the next phase. Machine learning and data analytics have a high point of intersection where ML tools help to analyze data, make assumptions and learn to offer predictive intelligence at an accurate level which stands as incomprehensible by human data analysts.

The predictive insights help to assume more importance for future businesses when digital businesses begin to engage in combative marketing tactics to attract smart customers from their competitors. To sum it all, Big Data is having a tremendous potential to take all your business initiatives to the next level. With the help of these modern technologies, organizations are getting better to monitor their systems, predict the results and implement the data-driven strategies throughout their organizations. Artificial Intelligence helps to break down the complexity, so your team does not have to. Without making use of the AI, Big Data can be overwhelming and chaotic. Therefore, both the terms are complementary to each other and using them can enhance the business outputs. Until then – keep learning!