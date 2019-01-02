Home / Data Topics / Big Data News, Articles, & Education / Big Data Columns / The Book Look: Emily’s Rebellion – Better Transactional Services for the Digital Age

The Book Look: Emily’s Rebellion – Better Transactional Services for the Digital Age

COL02x - feature image HobermanA great way to take a technical or business topic and make it an exciting read is to turn it into a story. Similar to what Chris Potts did with IT strategy and enterprise architecture with the FruITion trilogy, Lloyd and Graham did with Transaction Patterns in the new book, Emily’s Rebellion.

Emily is a business analyst who becomes frustrated with the current approach taken by IT and the business to develop applications. There seems to be constant friction between those who need better applications and those that need to build and support those applications. Agile isn’t making things any better, despite the many promises of quick delivery.

Emily, in working with a data architect, identifies a series of Transaction Patterns. A Transaction Pattern quoted from the book is “a generic combination of work tasks, grouped into phases, by which a transaction is initiated and processed.” One of the main ideas in the book is that if we can represent business transactions in the more generic form of a Request and a Response, we can build more flexible and useful applications. For example, the Request of a customer to purchase a product followed by the Response of assessing the customer’s eligibility to purchase, is very similar to the Request for a claimant to make a claim for an insured loss followed by the Response of assessing the claimant’s eligibility.

Here is a quick summary of what’s inside the book:

  • Chapter 1 introduces the challenges with turning requirements into applications. My favorite part of this chapter is the section titled the “Requirements Black Hole”. There are some fantastic insights into Agile in this section, including the dangers of producing a ‘minimum viable product’.
  • Chapter 2 has a title that I bet is unique to every business or technical book written over the last 2000 years: “Trading Sheep in Sumer”. This chapter talks about the history of the transaction from ancient Sumer over 10,000 years ago to modern day computer systems. The six types of data are discussed, along with their interdependences.
  • Chapter 3 covers the concept of patterns, from Stonehenge to modern operational transactions. The idea that a transaction comprises a request and response is introduced, and a number of examples are provided. Several very important concepts around transactions are explored, including that transactions exchange value and require a decision.
  • Chapter 4 introduces the Service Design approach. From the book: “The approach recognizes that as well as designing the business’s products (tangible things like cars and appliances, as well as financial products, contracts, and so on), the business should also design the service and the desired experience that accompany a product.” A template is provided for a customer journey map.
  • Chapter 5 introduces architecture and its role in understanding and documenting transactions. The different perspectives are discussed between service designer and business architect, and the skills are documented which makes both of these roles successful.
  • Chapter 6 talks about business process maps and the generalized transaction patterns of Initiate, Submit, Validate, Decide, and Complete.
  • Chapter 7 covers eight of the sixteen Transaction Pattern tasks – those which can be shared by all types of transactions.
  • Chapter 8 discusses how transactions are moved along by interactions with customers. The handling and recording of all kinds of interactions with customers can be standardized and managed centrally so that business analysts can assume the management of interactions is taken care of and does not need to be specified again.
  • Chapter 9 presents a framework for discussing requirements, and how to work through the five phases of the transaction pattern.
  • Chapter 10 is all about how to embed the Transaction Pattern in development practices.
  • Chapter 11 weaves all of the techniques together through a detailed example.
  • Chapter 12 summarizes the benefits of the Transaction Pattern approach.

I found myself reading large amounts of the book at a time, as the combination of story and “how to” make it a smooth and enjoyable read.

Print

Share

submit to reddit

About Steve Hoberman

Steve Hoberman has trained more than 10,000 people in data modeling since 1992. Steve is known for his entertaining and interactive teaching style (watch out for flying candy!), and organizations around the globe have brought Steve in to teach his Data Modeling Master Class, which is recognized as the most comprehensive data modeling course in the industry. Steve is the author of nine books on data modeling, including the bestseller Data Modeling Made Simple. Steve is also the author of the bestseller, Blockchainopoly. One of Steve’s frequent data modeling consulting assignments is to review data models using his Data Model Scorecard® technique. He is the founder of the Design Challenges group, Conference Chair of the Data Modeling Zone conferences, director of Technics Publications, and recipient of the Data Administration Management Association (DAMA) International Professional Achievement Award. He can be reached at me@stevehoberman.com.

Related Posts

Top
We use technologies such as cookies to understand how you use our site and to provide a better user experience. This includes personalizing content, using analytics and improving site operations. We may share your information about your use of our site with third parties in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can change your cookie settings as described here at any time, but parts of our site may not function correctly without them. By continuing to use our site, you agree that we can save cookies on your device, unless you have disabled cookies.
I Accept