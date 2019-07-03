The Book Look: The Elephant in the Fridge

Guided Steps to

Data Vault Success through

Building Business-Centered Models

John Giles wrote The Nimble Elephant a number of years ago – it is a book about using existing data modeling patterns when working on agile teams. It’s an extremely practical book, yet also a very entertaining read due to John Giles’ sense of humor and captivating storytelling speckled throughout the pages. The Nimble Elephant is often one of the first books to sell out when we have bookstores at conferences.

The Elephant in the Fridge, John’s latest book which released earlier this month, has the same two ingredients of being both practical and entertaining.

The Elephant in the Fridge is about how to best use the Data Vault modeling technique within your organization. The technique is explained as tips and pitfalls are illustrated with many experiences from John, in his typical practical yet engaging style.

Here’s a good summary of this book in John’s own words from the book’s intro:

“Success with a Data Vault starts with the business and ends with the business. Sure, there’s some technical stuff in the middle, and it is absolutely essential – but it’s not sufficient on its own. This book will help you shape the business perspective and weave it into the more technical aspects of Data Vault modeling.”

John starts off the book with an excellent primer on the Data Vault, and then dedicates a chapter to each of the four steps in building a Data Vault:

Define how the business sees their data. John starts with a one-page diagram identifying the major data subject areas of the enterprise, with an icon for each, typically based on generic data model patterns. He then adds the specifics of the organization. Design the Data Vault, based on the business view. This is where he introduces Hubs, Links, and Satellites. Bottom-up Source-to-Data Vault mapping. This is where the business-centric Data Vault design distinguishes itself from source-centric Data Vault design. Define the business rules. The two most common forms of business rules are: rules to map multiple source-specific Satellites into one consumption-ready “conformed” Satellite, and rules to map source-specific “Event / Transaction” Links to their Hubs, Links &/or Satellites.

After covering these tasks, the book contains a chapter on other important Data Vault topics, including advanced Data Vault techniques, the connection with business process and agile, and summaries of some of the controversial topics in the Data Vault world. The book also contains an index of common data model patterns which can be added to your Data Vault, such as Party and Agreement.

I learned quite a bit about the Data Vault technique and enjoyed the read as well. Let’s end with a story from the introduction to The Elephant in the Fridge, which provides a lead-in to having a business-focus to your Data Vault: