You Can’t “Cherry Pick” Agile Projects

When you are first adopting agile techniques in your organization a common strategy is to run one or more pilot projects. When organizing these projects you typically do as much as you can to make them successful, such as finding:

— Projects where the stakeholders are willing to actively work with you.

— IT people who are flexible, willing to try new things, and willing to collaborate with one another.

— IT people who are generalizing specialists, or at least willing to become so.

— Finding a project which is of medium complexity (therefore it’s “real” in the sense that it’s significant to your organization) but not one where it can make or break your organization (therefore it’s safe to experiment with).

In North America we refer to this as “cherry picking” because you’re picking the cherry/best situation that you can find.

Some thoughts: