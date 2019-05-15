DAMA International Community Corner: Announcements & New Chapters

Welcome to DAMA Corner, a source of information for data management professionals here in TDAN.com, an industry-leading publication for people interested in learning about data administration, data management disciplines, and best practices.

Each column provides an update on the professional organization DAMA International, and an opportunity to share your experience with other professionals that are passionate about data!

Your interest and participation is greatly appreciated. If you are not a current member of DAMA, please read the following section to learn about others with the same interests that you have.

But if you know us, please proceed on to the Update.

About DAMA

DAMA International is a not-for-profit, vendor independent association of technical and business professionals dedicated to advancing the concepts and practices for data resource management and enterprise information. The primary purpose of DAMA International is to promote the understanding, development, and practice of managing data and information to support business strategies. DAMA International has chapters and members throughout the world.

DAMA membership provides you with a network of data management professionals who share ideas and solutions to some of the most difficult issues in data management.

DAMA Local Chapters provide cost-effective and local on-going training hours that can apply to re-certification requirements by the Institute for Computing Professionals for Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) and Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) designations.

Chapter members receive vendor and training discounts provided to DAMA International by selected vendors and publishers.

Chapters may bulk purchase DAMA International products such as the DAMA Dictionary and the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge at discounted rates.

If you are interested in data management, we want to meet you and help you grow in your chosen profession! To find a local DAMA chapter, go to the main website at www.dama.org and select Chapter.

UPDATE

DAMA-I Data Management Excellence Awards

The DAMA-I Data Management Excellence Awards program has a key goal of raising the awareness of data management’s leaders, recognizing their valuable contributions to the profession. As part of the program, award winners will be highlighted in articles published in leading data management journals, appropriate newspapers, and on the DAMA International website, ensuring that the work of DAMA International and its chapters will receive increased visibility.

In 2019 DAMA International is excited and proud to announce the four award winners:

Stephanie Bruno – Pediatric Aids Foundation Data Warehouse

Martha Dember – Data Governance Expert

DAMA Japan – Translated the DMBOK2 to Japanese

City of Edmonton – Created Open Data Initiative for their Citizen

Awards were presented to the winners at the very well attended Enterprise Data World in Boston.

For details associated to each of the winners, select the link on their name. To see the complete list of winners since 2001, see Awards.

Certification News

DAMA International has revised the Certified Data Management Professional examinations to align to the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge Version 2.

The online exams will be available on May 1, 2019 with online proctoring. Trials of the new platform and examinations conducted through February & live at EDW in March with 125 exams taken during the trial, 167 at EDW19, for a total of 292 exams taken. Immediate electronic issue of CDMP certificates successfully launched, together with Open Badges. Teams from 17 chapters worldwide collaborated to successfully create six new exams Sample – For use in exam preparation

Data Management Fundamentals

Specialist including Metadata Data Quality Data Modeling Data Governance

Two further DMBoK2 based specialist exams under development with a target completion of the end of June 2019 Data Integration

Data Warehouse & BI CDMP team met at EDW and identified working groups. Weekly meetings with platform provider.

The current status for the CDMP program is available on the at CDMP Status.

New Chapter News

17th April 2019 – Norway

The 28th of February 2019, in a wooden hall, the Norwegian Chapter of DAMA was formed within Den Norske Dataforening (DND), resulting in the chapter name ‘DND-DAMA Norway’. The Kick-off was hosted by Geoffrey van IJzendoorn-Joshi, preceded by 6 months of formation and a forming chapter meeting in December.

The Kick-off featured the 2019 board candidates, now voted as board members, along with a number of data management enthusiasts to support the commencement. Altogether, the footprint for DAMA Norway, covers 12 different organizations across 6 industries.

Soon after the formation of the Norwegian chapter, the first steps were taken towards a Nordic regional cooperation between Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

Message from the board:

We aim to have a clear added value to society through education. Additionally, one of our 2019 targets entail to have an increased visibility over the strategic and operational benefits of data management methodologies. We are extremely happy to have this level of engagement at such an early phase in the life of DAMA Norway. This gives a lot of energy, which we will put to good use. Our first year, our focus topic will be Data Ethics, Governance, and Compliance, which we hope to explore in a joint cooperation with the Nordic chapters.

DND-DAMA Norway is:

President: Geoffrey van IJzendoorn-Joshi

VP of Public Relations: Ruben Rock

VP of Activities Nina Rokseth

VP of Education: Geir Borse

VP of Administration: Thomas Desborough

VP of Finance: Maria Camilla Nørgaard

Steering Committee Board member DND: Nina Chung Mathiesen

If you have a group of individuals or organizations interested in starting a new chapter, please reach out the DAMA International VP of Chapter Services.