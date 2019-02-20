DAMA International Community Corner: DAMA Update

Welcome to DAMA Corner, a source of information for data management professionals here in TDAN.com, the industry leading publication for people interested in learning about data administration, data management disciplines, and best practices.

Each column provides an update on the professional organization DAMA International, and an opportunity to share your experience with other professionals that are passionate about data!

Your interest and participation is greatly appreciated. If you are not a current member of DAMA, please read the following section to learn about others with the same interests that you have.

But if you know us, please proceed on to the Update.

About DAMA

DAMA International is a not-for-profit, vendor-independent association of technical and business professionals dedicated to advancing the concepts and practices for data resource management and enterprise information. The primary purpose of DAMA International is to promote the understanding, development, and practice of managing data and information to support business strategies. DAMA International has chapters and members throughout the world.

DAMA membership provides you with a network of data management professionals who share ideas and solutions to some of the most difficult issues in data management.

DAMA Local Chapters provide cost-effective and local on-going training hours that can apply to re-certification requirements by the Institute for Computing Professionals for Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) and Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) designations.

Chapter members receive vendor and training discounts provided to DAMA International by selected vendors and publishers.

Chapters may bulk purchase DAMA International products such as the DAMA Dictionary and the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge at discounted rates.

If you are interested in data management, we want to meet you and help you grow in your chosen profession! To find a local DAMA chapter, go to the main website at www.dama.org and select Chapter.

Update

Message from the President: 2018 Reflections and 2019 Resolutions

Reflection: A year of growth and refocus for DAMA International

DAMA International is a vibrant community. We currently have 52 active chapters as well as 50+ forming chapters worldwide. We have both Monthly President Council meetings and Forming Chapter forums to support the growth of the community.

The current affiliation agreement template has been revised, and is under review by the President’s Council.

The DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge (DAMA DMBOK2) is being translated into Russian.

More than 5000 copies of the current body of knowledge were purchased by professionals, with another 50 organization level copies sold.

The expanded DAMA Dictionary of Terms is providing consistent vocabulary and taxonomy for more than 2000 data management terms.

We completed the RFP process to select a new certification exam partner.

The CDMP DM Fundamentals exam has been revised to align with DAMA DMBOK2.

We are working with a team of more than 60 volunteers from 12 chapters on specialty exams based on DMBOK2, and are ready to beta test with local DAMA chapters.

Administratively, we held two complete board transitions, with participation at more than 5x the previous level.

We have improved transparency by posting board minutes and our 1099’s on the DAMA.org website.

This happened because of volunteers and our desire to reach out and include our members. The previous boards, our current board, and a wide group of data management professionals have contributed time and effort to work on these activities. I’m proud to be leading this community at this time with all of you colleagues.

2019 Resolution

We need to build on the momentum, and continue to maintain focus on three areas:

Continue to build a trusting and actively collaborative relationship with affiliated and forming chapters.

Improve the CDMP exam experience.

Streamline and document operating procedures that are sustainable with a volunteer organization.

Each of the board members will be working on their individual area plans which will be summarized and presented in the President’s Council meeting at Enterprise Data World this March in Boston. Join us for the fun!

Enterprise Data World

DAMA International offers its members a 15% discount to Enterprise Data World. Join us at the most comprehensive educational data management conference in the world! DAMA holds the DAMA International Council Meeting, CDMP Exam Preparation, CDMP Examination Sessions, AND presents the Data Management Excellence Awards. Remember to use your discount and ask for the DAMA Member Ribbon to make it easier for conference attendees to identify DAMA colleagues.

DAMA-I Data Management Excellence Awards

DAMA International is accepting nominations through Friday, February 1, 2019 11:59 UTC. Awards will be presented on March 18 at the EDW Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, US. The awards are international, given the worldwide reach of data and information management, and the international focus of DAMA and its chapters.

The DAMA-I Data Management Excellence Awards program has a key goal of raising the awareness of data management’s leaders, recognizing their valuable contributions to the profession. As part of the program award, the winners will be highlighted in articles published in leading data management journals, appropriate newspapers and on the DAMA International website, ensuring that the work of DAMA International and its chapters will receive increased visibility.

Annual DAMA International Board Elections Results

Current and past Local DAMA Chapter Board members are eligible to run for the DAMA International Board if nominated by their chapter. We just completed the election cycle for 2019-2020:

President: Loretta Mahon Smith

Loretta Mahon Smith VP Finance: April Reeve

April Reeve VP Operations: Lindy Kresl

Lindy Kresl VP Online Services: Lowell Fryman

Lowell Fryman VP Membership: Frank Kadwell

Details for the election process and descriptions of the board positions are available in the By-Laws, Codes and Policies