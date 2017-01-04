Data Governance Best Practice Award – Call for Submissions

Calling all Data Governance Wizards! It is time to share the supernatural powers of those who know that data governance is not all smoke and mirrors and that there is no such thing as a data governance magic wand. It’s time to recognize the folks behind the curtain, the ones that hardly ever peer from behind because they are always hard at work, knee-deep in policies, procedures, metrics, and documentation. They are the great and powerful masters of the art and science of data governance, and we want to recognize their experience and talent.

The Data Governance Professionals Organization (DGPO) frequently receives questions such as, “Can you point me to businesses that have successfully implemented data governance?” or “Is there anyone who is REALLY successful in data governance?” And, of course, the most common question, “What are data governance best practices?”

While the answers are definitely not, “Follow the yellow brick road” or “Click your heels three times,” we know there are many data governance wizards out there with great success stories to share. If you are one or know of one with a successful data governance program, we encourage you to share your success and highlight your sorcerers of data wonder!

The DGPO is pleased to announce The Inaugural DGPO Data Governance Best Practices Award . The invitation for nominations and submissions is open through January 31, 2017.

The award is given to the practitioners within a customer organization corporation, government agency, or non-profit, as opposed to a product or service vendor, in recognition of an outstanding data governance program.

Submissions will be judged on their response to the following:

Business need(s) being addressed

Approach used to design, develop, and implement the program

Scope and depth of the Data Governance Program, as well as program longevity

Data governance defined roles and responsibilities

Communications and marketing approaches

Policies, procedures, and processes established

Program metrics and business value provided

Submissions must be made in the form of a single PowerPoint slide deck no more than 10 slides.

You do not need to be a DGPO member to submit an entry. Complete details / nomination requirements can be found on the DGPO website

Judges for this year’s award are:

Anne Buff, SAS, VP of Communications, DGPO

Barbara Deemer, Navient, DGPO Charter Member

Michele Koch, Navient, VP of Membership, DGPO

John Ladley, First San Francisco Partners, DGPO Advisor

Janet Lichtenberger, Walgreens, DG Best Practices Leader, DGPO

Sal Passariello, Knowledgent, Treasurer, DGPO

Robert S. Seiner, KIK Consulting & Education Services & TDAN.com

Gwen Thomas, IFC/World Bank Group, DGPO Advisor

The winner will be invited to present a case study of their data governance program at The Annual Data Governance and Information Quality Conference (DGIQ) June 12-16, 2017 in San Diego.

One person from the winning organization and will receive 4 nights hotel stay at the conference hotel and economy airfare up to $1,000 from their hometown to San Diego.

Questions may be directed to Davida Berger at president@dgpo.org

The DGPO Data Governance Best Practice Award is sponsored by the DGIQ Conference TDAN.com is sponsored by theand

About the DGPO

Founded in 2011, The Data Governance Professionals Organization is a non-profit, vendor neutral, global association of business, IT and data professionals dedicated to advancing the discipline of data governance. The objective of the DGPO is to provide a forum that fosters discussion and networking for members and to encourage, develop and advance the skills of members working in the data governance discipline. The DGPO Case Study Webinar Series is open to anyone interested and takes place the first Wednesday every other month. Organizations that have presented in this series include TIAA, Hallmark, Citrix, Jeffco Schools, LDS Church, Walgreens, Nationwide, Navient, Carolinas Healthcare Systems and many others. Current initiatives include the healthcare special interest group and the development of a Data Governance Best Practice Member Repository. Face to face member meetings are planned for 2017. Currently there are over 8,000 list members, more than 1,000 members from 15 countries.