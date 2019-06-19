Social Data for Your Digital Marketing Campaign

Social media exposure is an essential tool for any business wishing to build a digital presence, and the social data captured should be the foundation of any subsequent digital marketing campaign that you launch. In this article, we will examine the different social data that can be captured and look at what can be achieved with this knowledge.

Utilizing Social Media Trends

There have always been social trends, but never before have we had the means to stay so current with regards to what they are, and how they are evolving. In particular, stay focused on the conversation created by social media celebrities and influencers, who are often driving the trends themselves. But then link these trends to your product range, not only to see which of your products are trending but then to also consider how to approach marketing these products. Hashtag analysis is another effective means by which you can link to existing and emerging trends, as Carla Tomai, a project manager at Big Assignments and OXEssays explains.

“Hashtagging has become synonymous with trending themes on social platforms. By utilizing smart hashtag analysis, digital marketers can stay ahead of the curve.”

Really Know Your Audience

Perhaps the most imperative piece of social data that you can extract from your experiences on social media sites is the answer to the following question: who exactly is your audience? Social media has the power to determine this demographic in minute detail, starting with age and geographic locations, extending all the way up to gender and even social-economic status. You don’t need to rely on social media alone to gather this information, as you may also wish to engage your audience through questionnaires on platforms such as Google Forms or SurveyMonkey, and here you can mine all sorts of information, but you are more reliant upon users taking the time to respond.

However, it is ultimately what you do with this information that is key. First and foremost, you should use it to inform the social media and alternative platforms you use in your digital marketing campaigns, and also where you target these campaigns. But it will also give you insights into the type of marketing content you wish to use.

Study Consumer Insights

Consumer insights tell us the motivations and habits behind social media usage. For example, did you know that 27% of baby boomers utilize social media for networking with others? This number may come as a surprise, so this a good indication of what insights can give you. And then if you understand that networking includes the sharing of content and videos, you now have a means by which to develop your digital marketing strategies.

But this is not simply about marketing, it is also about the fundamental aspect of product development. Insights give us information about what products are sought and in demand so that businesses can tailor their products accordingly. Seek optimization in this area, and then use consumer feedback to amend and adapt as necessary.

Manage Your Brand

Image is everything, and social data helps marketers and brand managers understand the evolving nature of that reputation, because it is not an immobile thing. Increasingly we are seeing brands creating social standpoints to engage with their audience through the sharing of materials and commenting on particular events. This, of course, is dangerous territory as you will alienate some users, but that is why understanding your audience and following trends is so critical. A misjudged campaign may cause irreparable damage, but on the flipside, getting it just right can elevate your brand into the consciousness of a mass audience, which is the holy grail for marketers. Use social data wisely to manipulate the perception of your brand.

Continue to Monitor After Your Campaign is Up and Running

“It would be a mistake to consider your job done once your campaign has been created and launched. Now you need to monitor the interactions your audience has with your campaign to understand what is shared, what is liked, what is not, what creates a buzz, and ultimately what leads directly into your sales funnel,” argues Brett Travowksi, a marketer at UKWritings and Academized.

Use analytical software and all other means necessary to capture interactions with your campaign, measure ROI and conversion rates, and continuously adapt. Your job as a marketer is never done.