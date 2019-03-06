Using Big Data to Create Futuristic and Secure Mobile Apps

According to Craig Mundie (Senior Adviser To CEO At Microsoft), “Data are becoming the new raw material of business.” The statement is applicable to each and every industry, and mobile app development is no exception to this notion.

Healthcare mobile app development companies are analyzing big data in order to spot patterns and streamline decision making for the future. Developers exploit massive data produced by app users on a daily basis and analyze it to build futuristic and efficient apps.

But have you ever thought how big data and analytics can facilitate the development of secure and efficient apps? No, right? Let’s look at it in detail.

How is Big Data Beneficial to

Mobile App Development?

According to a report generated by Statista , the number of mobile app downloads worldwide is projected to grow to 258.2 billion by 2022. Isn’t is shocking? Yes, it is. Also, it shows that mobile apps have an extensive user base all across the globe which is expected to produce data that can reach the yottabyte level in near future.

But the real problem is that this raw data is in an unstructured form that needs high-level analytics to crunch down the figures and develop valuable insights out of those numbers. Basically, big data analytics has multiple tools under its umbrella which helps healthcare mobility developers in collecting, organizing, and evaluating diverse data sets in order to identify market trends and customer preferences for building innovative and futuristic mobile apps.

They use these tools to optimize existing apps. Some of the most popular big data tools used by developers are Spark, MongoDB, Tableau, Hadoop, Cloudera, Hive, etc. All these tools allow programmers to create futuristic mobile apps by integrating efficient features.

How can Companies Leverage Big Data to

Build Futuristic & Secure Mobile Apps?

We have understood the significance of big data in the mobile app development industry. But it’s equally important to get an idea of how experts exploit the potential of big data for developing better apps. Let’s look at the major ones.

1. Helps in Seamless User Experience Analytics

Big data can provide programmers with valuable insights into the behavioral patterns of app users. This can be the foundation for identifying loopholes in user experience and integrating necessary measures needed to fill those gaps. Also, the data can give information on specific user requirements by analyzing their behavior in regards to an app.

Mobile app developers can consider these needs and design apps accordingly by evaluating the big data behind other apps in the same category. For instance, there are several health and fitness apps available in the market such as Fitstar Personal Trainer, Argus , Runkeeper , etc.

In case developers want to build a similar product, they can analyze how customers use these existing apps and by recognizing their pain points they can integrate advanced features such as intuitive calories counter and pedometers to make the final solution better than the ones already floating in the market.

2. Facilitates the Development of Customized Mobile Apps Tailored to Meet Specific User Requirements

According to a report presented by Comscore , an average user spends 88% of his entire time on smartphones on different apps. In the market, one can get an app for almost every possible thing such as from traveling to shopping and eating to listening. The mobile app market is competitive as well as volatile.

In a world where every brand is investing in creating an app, this dynamism makes it even more challenging for app owners and developers to provide users with something unique that isn’t yet available in the market. But with the help of big data analytics, programmers can easily create intuitive and customized customer-centric mobile apps.

By carefully analyzing customers’ experiences big data tools can provide developers with all the essential information on how users are interacting with a particular app. Also, they can get an idea of what users want to accomplish when they use these apps. Ultimately, by getting familiar with what customer actually wants, programmers can build great user-friendly mobile apps, such as a mobile fundraising platform.

In addition, the developers can use big data solutions in order to identify the advanced features that can make their apps more usable and productive. They can incorporate compelling features to create modernized mobile apps which can win millions of hearts.

3. Boosts the Overall App Performance

With the help of big data technology, developers can gain insights into the amount of traffic generated by their apps. This makes it easier for them to evaluate every individual segment for tracking engagement and spotting the glitches obstructing the smooth performance.

They can easily fix these issues and enhance the overall performance of their mobile apps in order to minimize user abandonment rates. Also, customers would be more cherished to use such apps that are backed by passionate programmers who are always dedicated to updating the features and functions in order to retain the functionality of their apps.

4. Assists in Developing Mobile Apps than can Cater to International Markets

Every app owner or developer wants his mobile app to serve the global customer base. But it’s not that easy to gain an idea of how customers from different countries and regions interact with a particular app.

This is where big data comes into the picture as it provides programmers with data filtered according to age, location, gender, etc. Developers can use this information to target a specific category of users and modify their apps as per their requirements.

5. Offers Real-Time Data to Facilitate Instant Decision Making

The mobile app market is highly dynamic and it constantly changes with newer trends that are coming over the horizon frequently. This is why if you want your mobile app to successfully thrive in the volatile landscape you need to stay ahead of all the latest trends with the help of evaluating the real-time data.

Big data solutions offer real-time data which can be used by entrepreneurs to take quick decisions and tweak their apps in accordance with the changing market scenarios and needs. This will make an app more relevant and capable to gather higher profits for the brand in the future.

For instance, Uber makes use of big data analytics solutions in order to analyze the real-time weather status, time estimated for the journey, available drivers in nearby locations, and traffic conditions in order to provide a user with details like amount to be paid and expected waiting time.

6. Aids in Scaling Up User Engagement & App Revenue

Big data technology gives a plethora of information on different aspects related to the way in which users interact with a particular app. By carefully evaluating their specific needs, preferences, pain points, etc. you can easily decide on the strategy that you can use for maximizing conversions.

Your users are prospects at an early stage. When your sales manager just starts engaging with your prospects while they pass through the various pipeline stages in your sales CRM platform , you learn a greater deal about them which you keep recording in the pipeline management software or the CRM platform. All of this information or data helps in increasing conversions and sales.

You can identify which push notifications you should send in order to engage with the users. These initiatives will increase the number of your app users and ultimately it will reflect in the revenue generated by the app.

In a nutshell, big data analytics can help you to get the maximum out of your mobile app development project by providing real-time information needed to make the end product personalized, intuitive, and interactive.