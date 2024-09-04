Building Sustainable Data Centers for the Digital Age

Troyan / Shutterstock

Data centers are increasingly necessary in today’s digitally dependent world. However, these specialized facilities are incredibly resource-intensive, requiring the professionals designing them to make numerous sustainable decisions. Which steps should they follow in such processes?

Identify Areas for Improvement

Many data center projects focus on changing existing structures to make them maximally sustainable. Similarly, some leaders who need these facilities to run their businesses hire professionals to advise them about which features, layouts or other particulars will make the buildings as efficient as possible.

That external insight can reveal the most impactful options or help decision-makers solve known issues. The latter case occurred following the discovery that a university’s facilities were the fourth most significant energy consumers on the campus. Since the footprint comprises six data centers in three buildings, improvements would have far-reaching effects.

Executives acted by participating in the Data Center Efficiency Evolution Program (DEEP), an initiative helps operators and managers find feasible ways to reduce data center costs, inefficiencies and downtime and align those strategies with overarching goals. The process began with completing a pre-assessment questionnaire, followed by an on-campus visit from a DEEP representative who examined whether and how well the facilities followed more than 70 best practices associated with four program categories.

The results led to campus leaders implementing several recommended changes, culminating in the university receiving a gold-level DEEP certification for its efforts. They included developing strategies to run a 5-megawatt, chiller-free data center and finding opportunities to purchase renewable energy certificates to offset carbon emissions.

This example highlights why getting external expertise is often well worth the time and money. Otherwise, those involved may overlook impactful wins that get organizations closer to their sustainability goals. However, before working with such service providers, it is also wise for those involved to create a priority list. It will guide future conversations, improving communications by preventing misunderstandings.

Make Location-Based Decisions

Statistics predict data center revenue will surpass $124 billion by 2028. When leaders create shortlists for future facility locations, they should consider several factors. For example, is a potential site zoned for a data center? Would building one there meet all regulatory requirements?

Location-based decisions can also affect sustainability. Suppose a prospective site has excellent public transit options and numerous bike and walking paths connecting potential employees to the facility. Leaders can then make data centers more sustainable by encouraging workers to use the greenest transportation methods possible when traveling to them.

The area’s climate can also impact the energy necessary to keep the facility at the right temperature. If a city naturally has mild or moderate weather more often than extreme heat, it could be less energy-intensive than facilities in the hottest parts of the country.

Conversely, researchers have also explored the impact of using solar power to operate data centers in cold climates. The team clarified that data centers rarely use local solar power or waste heat to minimize energy requirements – that is, despite rising energy costs, which have made conservation efforts especially economical.

Their work centered on reviewing simulated scenarios of data centers located in cold climates within Finland and Japan. The researchers noted that the chosen locations had numerous characteristics that made them desirable for future data centers. Each scenario allowed the team to see the results of powering a data center with rooftop or external solar equipment. Additionally, they assessed using a facility’s waste heat for district heating in Finland and relying on the excess energy to melt snow in Japan.

The outcomes showed using solar power in both locations was more effective than relying on the electrical grid, even when facilities also had battery backup systems.

Pay Attention to Leading Data Center Providers

Another excellent way to find the most appropriate strategies to build sustainable data centers is to focus on what decision-makers have already done. Knowing what works well helps people narrow the possibilities and find the best options for their goals and budgets.

A recent study examined the effects of various sustainability improvements on data center applications associated with artificial intelligence workloads. Ongoing research shows those are particularly intensive, making it essential to find more sustainable alternatives as soon as possible.

Fortunately, a 2024 study indicated companies could achieve emissions reductions of up to 98% by moving from on-premise solutions to cloud infrastructure operated by AWS. The cloud operator makes numerous sustainable enhancements throughout its facilities. Those choices include selecting low-carbon concrete and steel alternatives for dozens of new data centers, optimizing server rack and storage room designs and implementing highly innovative cooling technologies. AWS also offers sustainability-driven options to its customers, such as the ability to separate used and unused data in AI workflows.

According to the company’s sustainability director, AWS takes a holistic approach to efficiency when representatives examine ways to reduce facilities’ energy and water consumption. Such efforts are part of a goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. Paying attention to these strategies can help other decision-makers determine the best strategies for their facilities and get inspired about the possibilities.

Sustainability Is an Ongoing Concern for Data Centers

More stakeholders are putting pressure on those in authority to build more sustainable data centers. The examples here show there are numerous creative ways to achieve that goal. Those involved in such projects should also pay attention to other options that could be particularly appropriate and practical for meeting their needs.