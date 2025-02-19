Celebrating a Year of Excellence: EDM Council’s Data Excellence Program

The EDM Council’s Data Excellence Program has reached a significant milestone: its first anniversary. The program is proving to be a game-changer in the data management landscape for promoting commitment to best practices and data excellence at the organizational level. Designed to recognize and support organizations dedicated to elevating their data management capabilities, the program fosters trust in data across enterprises. To date, there is a total of 36 firms from diverse industries in the program, with 28 as active Participants and eight of those firms serving as Certified Partners. Following its introduction in February 2024 with the initial Founders, here’s an in-depth look at the program, its benefits, and its impact over the past year.

What Is the Data Excellence Program?

The Data Excellence Program acknowledges organizations that demonstrate an ongoing commitment to advancing their data management practices and ensuring data trust across the enterprise. It was developed to emphasize that data management must be an ongoing program, not a one-time IT project. It also responds to the market need for recognition in data excellence at the organizational level. The program invites all EDM Council member firms to participate. Certified Partners achieve specific credentials to support these organizations on their journey by conducting independent assessments of their state of data management, creating improvement plans based on the EDM Council’s globally recognized DCAM (Data Management Capability Assessment Model) framework and providing training to the firm’s staff, in both data-focused roles and in an array of business roles.

Why the Data Excellence Program Matters

The program’s value lies in its dual purpose: serving as a roadmap for organizations to establish or advance a data management program while also acting as a measurement and recognition tool for those organizations whose data programs are achieving excellence. The Data Excellence Program also serves as the only enterprise-level tool to help support and justify ongoing funding, resource requests and organizational commitment to data management best practices. Through their participation, firms gain industry recognition, enhance their data management capabilities, and build trust in their data in an ongoing program that promotes continuous improvement and excellence. This in turn contributes to optimizing the strategic business value of an organization’s data assets.

Key Benefits of the Program

Enterprise-Level Benefits

Business Value : Align data programs strategically with business goals, ensuring data becomes a driver of organizational success.

: Align data programs strategically with business goals, ensuring data becomes a driver of organizational success. Trusted Data : Establish and maintain data quality, security, governance, compliance, and ethical data use across all operations.

: Establish and maintain data quality, security, governance, compliance, and ethical data use across all operations. Market Recognition : Showcase a commitment to data excellence through industry-recognized credentials and badges.

: Showcase a commitment to data excellence through industry-recognized credentials and badges. Program Sustainability: Enable continuous improvement for organization-wide data initiatives, ensuring long-term success.

Program-Level Benefits

Elevate Data Management : Transition from a project-based approach to a sustainable, ongoing program.

: Transition from a project-based approach to a sustainable, ongoing program. Funding Support : Use program-based measurement tools to secure funding and justify investments in data management.

: Use program-based measurement tools to secure funding and justify investments in data management. Peer Comparisons : Benchmark progress and performance against industry peers, identifying areas of strength and improvement.

: Benchmark progress and performance against industry peers, identifying areas of strength and improvement. Talent Attraction and Retention: Recruit and retain skilled data professionals by demonstrating integrity and a commitment to excellence.

How the Program Works

The Data Excellence Program includes three key elements:

Member Badge: Awarded to firms meeting all program requirements, signifying their commitment to data excellence. Excellence Program Requirements: Annual benchmarks that firms must meet to maintain their recognition status. Certified Partner Support: Independent Certified Partners validate member achievements and ensure program integrity.

In addition to the foundational level, participants can earn tiered badges at advanced levels — Gold, Platinum, or Diamond — based on their level of achievement. Digital badges offer detailed insights into each firm’s accomplishments, including their scope and level of participation.

Certified Partners: A Pillar of Support

Certified Partners play a crucial role in the Data Excellence Program and have been integral to this first year’s results. These partners conduct independent DCAM assessments and help organizations develop capability improvement plans that set them on a journey to pursue excellence with clear, realistic, and achievable milestones. Certified Partners provide unbiased, comprehensive evaluations of data management practices. They ensure quality and consistency, lending credibility to the program and its participants. Partner firms also offer expertise and guidance, along with training for data management and business staff members, helping organizations navigate the complexities of data management and achieve measurable progress.

Case Study: Standard Bank’s Success Story

Standard Bank, a leading financial institution in Africa, exemplifies the transformative impact of the Data Excellence Program. By adopting the DCAM framework, the bank has achieved remarkable results across its organization:

Improved Collaboration: Enhanced communication and teamwork, breaking down silos among data, technology, and business units.

Strategic Alignment: Ensured that analytics and technology implementations align with overall data management strategies.

Streamlined Compliance: Simplified adherence to regulatory requirements across multiple regions, thanks to a standardized framework.

Global Benchmarking: Leveraged DCAM to measure progress against global industry peers, identifying best practices and areas for improvement.

Cultural Shift: Fostered a paradigm shift in perceiving data management and analytics as integral to business operations and compliance.

With the support of Ortecha, a Certified Partner, Standard Bank has matured its data management function and achieved recognition as a Founding Participant in the Data Excellence Program. By embedding data excellence into its operations, the bank has strengthened its ability to deliver client-centric services and drive sustainable growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Data Excellence Program a certification program?

Currently, the program is a recognition initiative, not a certification program. However, future versions of DCAM may include certifiable elements, potentially transitioning the program to a certification pathway.

How are participants recognized?

Participants earn digital badges — Gold, Platinum, or Diamond — based on their achievements. These badges are renewed annually upon validation by Certified Partners. The EDM Council also highlights the participants’ progress through its various communications channels, at events and community/member meetings, and via published case studies.

Who can join?

Any EDM Council member firm that has conducted a DCAM assessment or training is eligible. The program is scalable, allowing departments, agencies, or entire enterprises to participate.

What does it cost?

Participation is included as part of EDM Council membership, with no additional fees for the program itself. Costs for the support of a Certified Partner, such as for a DCAM assessment, are arranged directly by Participants.

Why is partner validation required?

Validation by a third-party Certified Partner ensures consistency and integrity in the program. This independent assessment builds confidence in the program’s credibility and value.

The Path Forward: Why Join the Data Excellence Program?

As the EDM Council’s Data Excellence Program now enters its second year, it serves as a cornerstone for organizations committed to data excellence. The program’s structured approach helps participants measure and improve their data management capabilities while earning industry recognition for their efforts.

For organizations who lack a mature data management program, the Data Excellence Program provides a clear roadmap for building a robust data strategy. For those with established data functions, it offers tools to benchmark progress, identify areas for improvement, and showcase achievements.

Getting Started

Joining the Data Excellence Program is a simple yet impactful step toward demonstrating your organization’s commitment to trusted, sustainable data practices. Here are the key steps to begin your journey:

DCAM Training and Certification: Ensure your data management team is trained and certified in DCAM to build foundational knowledge. Independent Assessments: Engage a Certified Partner to conduct a DCAM assessment and develop an improvement plan tailored to your organization’s needs. Achieve Recognition: Meet program requirements and earn your Data Excellence Program badge to showcase your commitment to excellence. Sustain Progress: Continue to meet annual benchmarks and collaborate with Certified Partners to ensure long-term success.

In Conclusion

The EDM Council’s Data Excellence Program is more than just a recognition initiative — it’s a catalyst for transforming how organizations manage, leverage and elevate their data as a critical, valuable asset. By fostering collaboration, aligning strategies, and building trust in data, the program empowers firms to unlock the full potential of their data assets. With 28 Participant firms already reaping the benefits, thanks to the support and guidance of eight Certified Partner firms, now is the time to join this pioneering initiative and take your data management program to the next level. Embrace the journey to data excellence and position your organization as a leader in the ever-evolving world of data management while maximizing the value of data assets for your business.

Learn more about:

This quarter’s column contributed by:

Kyle Morton, Head of Industry Engagement, EDM Council

Kyle Morton is Head of Industry Engagement with the EDM Council. He is a passionate data evangelist, sales executive and industry speaker. His data management journey started in 2010 with the EDM Council as a team member who built and launched the Data Management Maturity Model (DMM) with Carnegie Mellon/SEI, and has continued with the DMM through the CMMI Institute and ISACA. Prior to his data focus, Kyle’s successful track record included building and leading profitable public and private commercial professional services organizations specialized in the IT consulting, staffing, and recruiting industry ranging from start-ups to $80M.