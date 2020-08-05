DAMA International Community Corner: August 2020 Update

Each update includes announcements and news from DAMA International and Local Chapter members!

Welcome to DAMA Corner, a source of information for data management professionals here in TDAN.com the industry leading publication for people interested in learning about data administration and data management disciplines and best practices. Each column provides an update on the professional organization DAMA International, and an opportunity to share your experience with other professionals that are passionate about data!

First, we hope that you, your family, and your colleagues are safe and healthy during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your interest in our community is greatly appreciated. If you are not a current member of DAMA, please read the following section to learn about others with the same interests that you have. But if you know us, please proceed on to the Update.

About DAMA

DAMA International is a not-for-profit, vendor independent association of technical and business professionals dedicated to advancing the concepts and practices for data resource management and enterprise information. The primary purpose of DAMA International is to promote the understanding, development and practice of managing data and information to support business strategies. DAMA International has chapters and members throughout the world.

DAMA membership provides you with a network of data management professionals who share ideas and solutions to some of the most difficult issues in data management.

DAMA Local Chapters provide cost-effective and local on-going training hours that can apply to re-certification requirements by the Institute for Computing Professionals for Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) and Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) designations.

Chapter members receive vendor and training discounts provided to DAMA International by selected vendors and publishers.

Chapters may bulk purchase DAMA International products such as the DAMA Dictionary and the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge at discounted rates.

If you are interested in data management, we want to meet you and help you grow in your chosen profession! To find a local DAMA chapter, go to the main website at www.dama.org and select Chapter.

DMBOK2 is now available in Spanish!

DAMA Latin America Region, comprised by four active chapters (Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico), and five forming Chapters (Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay), is very proud to announce that the Spanish edition of the DMBOK2 is already available. This is the result of a very long journey where a great sense of community was developed among the volunteers from the Spanish speaking mentioned Chapters, ending in this work that will allow the Spanish speaking data professionals community to get closer to Data Management best practices compiled in DMBoK2 in their own language, avoiding any linguistic barrier.

We would like to send a special thank for their great work to our DAMA LATAM colleagues Cecilia Izquierdo, Cecilia Poittevin, Daniel Diaz, David Rivera, Diego Palacios, Diego Poppe, Eduardo Jallath, Francisco Guiñez, German Cortes, German Morante, Jose Guevara, Jose Luis Leon, Miguel Angel Oros, Pablo Cigliuti and Marilu Lopez, who, with their voluntary efforts, have effectively helped to carry out the translation.

UPDATE

Certified Data Management Professional Examinations and Registered Education Providers

DAMA International (#DAMA_I) is pleased to share information about Registered Education Providers and the process to apply.

DAMA has partnered with Dataversity to offer CDMP training and discounts on other training offered through the DATAVERSITY Training Center.

DAMA has also partnered with FitStrategy to provide training for European members.

DAMA International Discounts for Chapter & Central Members

DAMA International is happy to announce a discount program for the DAMA DMBOK2 available to members of DAMA Chapters or Central Members. Please reach out to your Chapter President, or to if you are a central member, check the membership portal for information.

Upcoming Conference Updates

Due to changing and differing COVID-19 protocols, many upcoming conferences have been rescheduled, gone digital or both. So please check with the organizing partners for updates. Through our conference partnerships, these conferences will have a variety of discounts available for DAMA-I members: DGIQ, EDW 2020, Enterprise Architecture Conference – Europe, Enterprise Data Conference Europe, DG Vision, and DMZ (Data Modeling Zone). Please continue to check with your local chapters, or the central membership portal.

New DAMA Chapter – DAMA Spain

The data management community has a new member. DAMA International welcomes our new Chapter in Valencia, Spain. Their management team has successfully finished their journey to establish a local DAMA organization. Through the support of our regional coordinator in Europe they are well established to support their community. Pepe Marin-Roig, President of this new chapter, said, “We will support the DAMA objectives in the current and future data universe.” In addition, they are welcomed by their European peers to develop and identify new opportunities for collaboration services. If you are interested in their services, please visit their website on www.damaspain.org

Other Chapter News

European chapters have finalized the first draft of the Data Quality Manifesto a decalogue of the key aspects of Data Quality to always keep in mind or as the Manifesto names it…the 10 Keys to Unlock Data Quality.

Check back next quarter for a new DAMA International update through TDAN.com. And stay safe!