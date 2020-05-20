DAMA International Community Corner: May 2020 Update

Announcements and News from DAMA International and Local Chapter members!

First, we hope that you, your family, and your colleagues are safe and healthy during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your interest in our community is greatly appreciated. If you are not a current member of DAMA, please read the following section to learn about others with the same interests that you have. But if you know us, please proceed on to the Update.

About DAMA

DAMA International is a not-for-profit, vendor independent association of technical and business professionals dedicated to advancing the concepts and practices for data resource management and enterprise information. The primary purpose of DAMA International is to promote the understanding, development and practice of managing data and information to support business strategies. DAMA International has chapters and members throughout the world.

DAMA membership provides you with a network of data management professionals who share ideas and solutions to some of the most difficult issues in data management.

DAMA Local Chapters provide cost-effective and local on-going training hours that can apply to re-certification requirements by the Institute for Computing Professionals for Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) and Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) designations.

Chapter members receive vendor and training discounts provided to DAMA International by selected vendors and publishers.

Chapters may bulk purchase DAMA International products such as the DAMA Dictionary and the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge at discounted rates.

UPDATE

Certified Data Management Professional Examinations and Registered Education Providers

DAMA International (#DAMA_I) is pleased to share information about Registered Education Providers and the process to apply.

DAMA International Discounts for Chapter & Central Members

DAMA International is happy to announce a discount program for the DAMA DMBOK2 available to members of DAMA Chapters or Central Members. Please reach out to your Chapter President, or to if you are a central member, check the membership portal for information.

In addition, DAMA through its conference partnership will have a variety of discounts for conferences such as DGIQ, EDW 2020, Enterprise Architecture Conference – Europe, Enterprise Data Conference Europe, DG Vision, and DMZ (Data Modeling Zone) over the coming months as logistics for events unfold. Please continue to check with your local chapters, or the central membership portal

DAMA-I Data Management Excellence Awards

Each year the DAMA-I Award Committee presents one or more DAMA International Awards for Excellence to deserving individuals, companies, and/or non-profit organizations. This year’s video presentation can be found at the following link:

DAMA Data Management Excellence Awards Video

Two awards were given this year for exceptional organizational leadership in architecting and innovation approach for connecting data and ideas:

The Government of Ontario’s Central Agencies I & IT Cluster – IA Baseline Team for exceptional organizational leadership in architecting an innovation approach for connecting data and ideas.

Nino Litteriello for his inspiring leadership and his promotion of DAMA International values and practices.

A list of previous winners is available on the dama.org website along with more information about nominating an individual, a non-profit organization or a company. Please think about a person you know who is contributing to data management and submit their name and accomplishments. The Award Winners will have their expenses paid to EDW to accept their award in person.

The Award committee would appreciate your sending this to your DAMA chapter members so that a broad spectrum of people and companies are nominated. Please consider submitting yourselves or your colleagues for the work you do with data.

New DAMA Chapter – DAMA Spain

The data management community has a new member. DAMA International welcomes our new Chapter in Valencia, Spain. Their management team has successfully finished their journey to establish a local DAMA organization. Through the support of our regional coordinator in Europe they are well established to support their community. Pepe Marin-Roig, president of this new chapter, said, “We will support the DAMA objectives in the current and future data universe.” In addition, they are welcomed by their European peers to develop and identify new opportunities for collaboration services. If you are interested in their services, please visit their website on www.damaspain.org

Other Chapter News

European chapters have finalized the first draft of the Data Quality Manifesto a decalogue of the key aspects of Data Quality to always keep in mind or as the Manifesto names it…the 10 Keys to Unlock Data Quality.

DAMA International Board Member News

The open position of VP of Marketing & Communications has been filled by Jay Gardner, who has been a past board member of the Puget Sound Chapter of DAMA International in Washington State. We are all very happy to welcome him aboard, and I am pleased to announce he will be taking over this column through the end of his term.