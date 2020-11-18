DAMA International Community Corner: November 2020 Update

Announcements and News from DAMA International and Local Chapter members!

Welcome to DAMA International Community Corner, a source of information for data management professionals here on TDAN.com, the industry leading publication for people interested in learning about data administration, data management disciplines and best practices.

First, we hope that you, your family, and your colleagues are safe and healthy during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your interest in our community is greatly appreciated. If you are not a current member of DAMA, please read the following section to learn about others with your same interests that you have. But if you know us, please proceed on to the update.

About DAMA

DAMA International is a not-for-profit, vendor independent association of technical and business professionals dedicated to advancing the concepts and practices for data resource management and enterprise information.

DAMA membership provides you with a network of data management professionals who share ideas and solutions to some of the most difficult issues in data management.

DAMA Local Chapters provide cost-effective and local on-going training hours that can apply to re-certification requirements by the Institute for Computing Professionals for Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) and Certified Business Intelligence Professional (CBIP) designations.

Chapter members receive vendor and training discounts provided to DAMA International by selected vendors and publishers.

Chapters may bulk purchase DAMA International products such as the DAMA Dictionary and the DAMA Data Management Body of Knowledge at discounted rates.

If you are interested in data management, we want to meet you and help you grow in your chosen profession! To find a local DAMA chapter, go to the main website at www.dama.org and select Chapter.

Update

DAMA International Elections for Vice-President Membership are currently live! Eligible Chapters need to vote for VP Membership by December 1, 2020. The participation of your local chapter is vital, so please follow the link on the DAMA-I Home Page

For more information on the DAMA-I Boards Election process, please visit, https://www.dama.org/articles/dama-international-election-process-2020

Two New DAMA Chapters – DAMA Equador and DAMA Peru!

DAMA International and the DAMA Latin America Region are very happy to welcome two new chapters, DAMA Ecuador and DAMA Peru. These chapters were officially welcomed into DAMA-I via Board of Directors vote on October 10th.

DAMA Ecuador is based in the capital city of Quito. The President of DAMA Ecuador is Mauricio De La Torre. For information on the chapter’s Management team and the chapter’s offerings, visit http://www.damaecuador.org, or email info@damaecuador.org

DAMA Peru is led by President Diego Palacios. DAMA Peru also is based in the country’s capital, Lima. You can explore DAAM Peru’s mission, vision, programs and organization at http://dama-peru.org/index.php. You can contact DAMA Peru via the contact page http://dama-peru.org/contacto.php

Certified Data Management Professional Examinations and Registered Education Providers

DAMA International (#DAMA_I) is pleased to share information about Registered Education Providers and the process to apply.

DAMA has partnered with Dataversity to offer CDMP training and discounts on other training offered through the DATAVERSITY Training Center.

DAMA has also partnered with FitStrategy to provide training for European members.

DAMA International Discounts for Chapter & Central Members

DAMA International is happy to announce a discount program for the DAMA DMBOK2 available to members of DAMA Chapters or Central Members. Please reach out to your Chapter President, or to if you are a central member, check the membership portal for information.

Upcoming Conference Updates

Due to changing and differing COVID-19 protocols, many upcoming conferences have been rescheduled, gone digital or both. So, please check with the organizing partners for updates. Through our conference partnerships, these conferences will have a variety of discounts available for DAMA-I members: DGIQ, EDW 2020, Enterprise Architecture Conference – Europe, Enterprise Data Conference Europe, DG Vision, and DMZ (Data Modeling Zone). Please continue to check with your local chapters, or the central membership portal.