Data Crime: Chrissy Teigen Is Not a Twin

I call it a “data crime” when someone is abusing or misusing data. When we understand these stories and their implications, it can help us learn from the mistakes and prevent future data crimes. The stories can also be helpful if you must explain the importance of data management to someone.

The Story

Model Chrissy Teigen did a DNA test and was shocked to find that she had an identical twin. This sent her to family members to question them about her birth. Her half-sister eventually reminded her about the facts.

Chrissy had done a DNA test for a family roots TV show. To protect her privacy, they put it under an alias.

Her DNA correctly matched her DNA. Since they were under different profiles, the program identified them as identical twins, sending Chrissy into a tailspin.

What We Learned

Some people believe that just because you have data, it’s the right data. Not necessarily. The data could have been manipulated. You could be interpreting it incorrectly. It’s not always as straightforward as you might think. All data needs good management.

In the interest of privacy, this test was done by registering as a different person. The program didn’t know that and processed the DNA as it would any other. That came up with a match in another profile, leading to the conclusion that this was a separate related person, and specifically a twin.

Just like this test being registered to a different person to protect privacy, there can be reasons for having fake data in your database. You just have to have some record that it is fake so you handle it correctly. If you choose not to believe a number and manipulate it, it will impact everything that uses it. It could throw off other numbers that you didn’t realize. It could lead to incorrect decisions. In this situation, Chrissy had probably been notified that they would protect her privacy, but then she either forgot or didn’t realize what they were going to do. As a result, she set off on a quest to find her twin.