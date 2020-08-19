Experimentation in Data Science

Modern business is all about data, and when it comes to increasing your advantage over competitors, there is nothing like experimentation.

Experiments in data science are the future of big data. Innovations can now win the future. Already, data scientists are making big leaps forward.

Data application, analysis, implementation, and exploration all stand to become more agile and fertile through continued exploration, the likes of which have already brought us essential and lucrative advancements in data science.

Through experimentation and exploration, data science can grow to benefit users in ways never before thought of. Here, we’ll take a look at recent developments around data application and how the value of experimentation is transforming data science.

Valuable Developments in Data Science

Skilled data scientists and managers explore a world of value creation and revenue growth through the continuous integration of experimentation, new technology, coding, and analytic processes.

In the last couple of years, this has led to progress in technology—especially AI and machine learning—that has begun to change the face of data science and the ways big data is applied to products and business practices.

Here are five of the most valuable innovations in data science that experimentation have made possible:

Accessible AI

Artificial intelligence has come far from the science fiction concept it once was. Now, AI tools are capable of big data collection and analysis all in comprehensive software packages that cut user time while providing an incredible service. AI can help data scientists visualize data like never before, helping them build charts, graphs, narratives, or even augmented reality displays that provide useful insights. Without accessible AI, the role of a data scientist would be infinitely more difficult.

Internet of Things

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of communication among smart devices (often wearable) that can report data and instantly upload information and changes to a cloud network. This innovation has transformed the way that user data is generated and uploaded, giving data sciences more than ever to work with. The IoT changes the way we live, work, and understand the world, and it couldn’t have been possible without constant experimentation.

Predictive Analytics

The ability of AI data tools to predict user and customer patterns is advancing all the time. With predictive analytics tools powered by AI, businesses can constantly experiment. Running A/B tests, creating models, and exploring with data niches and user demographics has never been easier. These provide methods for continued experimentation while enhancing the potential return on investment (ROI) of any venture.

Storytelling in Data

Data is only as useful as the story it is able to tell. With AI-powered data analysis tools, that story is clearer to see. Data can be accumulated in useful charts and infographics that help a data scientist tell a compelling narrative about why certain trends are occurring. This is valuable not just in understanding customers but in communicating needs within your business and beyond. Utilizing storytelling methods in data science is a process born of experimentation—of taking a concept from an entirely different field and applying it to big data. This kind of experimentation can lead to all kinds of useful innovations.

Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology is an (often) decentralized cloud network that keeps data in cryptographic chains of information, each block secured by a linked system that is highly tamper-proof. This technology has enabled cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to exist, and it’s looking to change the way data is stored, used, and analyzed. With systems like this, open networks for useful data can be generated while maintaining user privacy, leading to a knowledgeable and secure future. This kind of innovation could have only come about through intense experimentation and attempting solutions to problems never before considered.

These developments in the field of data science show the value of progress. Bitcoin alone has gone from being worth almost nothing to over $9,000 a unit in 2020. Through constant experimentation and innovation, the field of data science moves forward, creating value as it goes. These are but a small sample of the progress made in big data, but they demonstrate the agile mindset needed for data management.

The Potential Value of Data Science Experimentation

One of the key concepts in adding value to data science through experimentation is by maintaining a holistic concept of your business and goals. Success means analyzing the big picture of a business strategy to understand how data science can help you get there.

For instance, what data is being collected but has not been analyzed that could provide insights into your business? What data could you begin to collect?

With the right focus and the right advanced data analytics strategies, experimenting with data science can transform your business.

As it has proven through modern developments that grow in value all the time, experimentation can yield extremely lucrative results. Explore business processes, data analysis tools, new AI strategies, and much more to continue innovating for a valuable future in big data.