O*NET Call to Action – Data Warehouse Specialist Role

The O*NET Data Collection Program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, is seeking the input of expert Data Warehousing Specialists. As the nation’s most comprehensive source of occupational data, O*NET is a free resource for millions of job seekers, employers, veterans, educators, and students at www.onetonline.org.

O*NET is the nation’s primary source of occupational information available to the public. This online database contains updated information that defines occupations across the U.S. workforce. The resource focuses on the knowledge, skills, and abilities it takes to perform occupations in our world of work. O*NET updates occupations every 3-5 years to keep the information as current as possible and contains information on just under 1,000 occupations. Accurate data is essential to understanding the rapidly changing nature of work and how it impacts the workforce and U.S. economy. From this information, applications are developed to facilitate the development and maintenance of a skilled workforce.

The database is used in a variety of ways and includes various applications. The tool My Next Move (https://www.mynextmove.org/) can be used by students or career seekers to help find occupations that they would be a match for based on their interests and abilities. My Next Move for Veterans (https://www.mynextmove.org/vets/) is tailored specifically to our Military Veterans so they can see how their Military experience can translate back into a civilian occupation when making that difficult transition. States use the data for Workforce Development, and Human Resources Departments use the data to help with writing job descriptions.

The O*NET Taxonomy (https://www.onetcenter.org/taxonomy.html) is updated based on the input provided through this ongoing research project. Other initiatives within O*NET include “Bright Outlook,” where occupations that are growing rapidly and will have a large number of job openings in the coming years are identified. Also, “Green Occupations” and “New and Emerging Occupations” are identified as well through these initiatives (https://www.onetcenter.org/initiatives.html).

The way the occupational information for O*NET is being kept current is by getting input directly from the people with experience in the occupations that are updated for this database. The information is collected through a series of questionnaires (https://onet.rti.org/pdf/index.cfm) that ask about General Work Activities, Knowledge, Work Context, Background, and Tasks.

You have the opportunity to participate in this important initiative and your participation will help ensure that the complexities of your profession are described accurately in the O*NET database for the American public. Information from the previous update to the Data Warehousing Specialist Occupation can be found here …(https://www.onetonline.org/link/summary/15-1199.07)

O*NET Description of Data Warehousing Specialists: Design, model, or implement corporate data warehousing activities. Program and configure warehouses of database information and provide support to warehouse users.

You are considered an Occupation Expert if you meet the following criteria:

You have at least 5 years of experience with the occupation. This time can include supervising, teaching, or training, if you have at least one year working as a Data Warehousing Specialist in your career.

you have at least one year working as a Data Warehousing Specialist in your career. You are currently active in the occupation (practicing, supervising, teaching and/or training) and based in the U.S.

You have a Bachelor’s Degree

If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating, please contact Matt Robinson at RTI International, the O*NET data collection contractor at mrobinson@onet.rti.org or 877-233-7348 ext. 111.



Please provide the following:

Name

Address with city and state

Daytime phone number

Email address

Process and Participation Incentive: A random sample of experts responding to this request will be invited to complete a set of questionnaires (paper or online versions available). Experts who are selected and agree to participate will receive $40.00 in cash and a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Department of Labor. Participation is voluntary and the information collected will be kept strictly private.

We encourage you to consider helping to keep information about your profession accurate and current for the benefit of our colleagues and the nation. Thank you for your support.