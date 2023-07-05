O*NET Data Warehousing Specialist Survey

The O*NET Data Collection Program, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, is seeking the input of expert Data Warehousing Specialists. As the nation’s most comprehensive source of occupational data, O*NET is a free resource for millions of job seekers, employers, veterans, educators, and students at www.onetonline.org.

You have the opportunity to participate in this important initiative and your participation will help ensure that the complexities of your profession are described accurately in the O*NET database for the American public.

O*NET Description of

Data Warehousing Specialist

Design, model, or implement corporate data warehousing activities. Program and configure warehouses of database information and provide support to warehouse users.

You are considered an Occupation Expert if you meet the following criteria:

Have at least one year of professional experience working in the occupation.

of professional experience working in the occupation. Have a minimum of five years combined professional experience practicing, training, teaching, and/or supervising others who perform in the occupation.

combined professional experience practicing, training, teaching, and/or supervising others who perform in the occupation. Are currently actively involved in the field and based in the United States.

How to Participate

If you meet these criteria and are interested in participating, please contact David Cox at RTI International, at davidcox@onet.rti.org or 877-233-7348 extension 186.

Please provide the following:

Full Name

Company Name and Title

Daytime Phone Number

Email Address

Address with City and State

Process and Participation Incentive:

A random sample of experts responding to this request will be invited to complete a set of questionnaires. Experts who are selected and agree to participate will receive $40.00 VISA gift code and an oak-framed Certificate of Appreciation from the U.S. Department of Labor.

We encourage you to consider helping to keep information about your profession accurate and current for the benefit of our colleagues and the nation. Thank you for your support.

If you know anyone within your organization who is also an expert and would be willing to participate, feel free to forward this link to them.