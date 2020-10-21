Practical Points from the DGPO: Exciting New Changes for the DGPO

The DGPO is thrilled to announce we are expanding our monthly webinar series to focus on our best practices, practical tips and immediate takeaways, supporting case studies given by successful data governance practitioners and presentations by industry experts. In addition to the webinar series, we are planning a virtual townhall series beginning in 2021 that will provide an open forum and enhanced networking opportunities.
DGPO Data Governance
Best Practices Framework
Several years ago, the DGPO developed an industry data governance framework focusing on Data Governance Best Practices. We began with a group of 20 DGPO volunteers who were successful Data Governance Practitioners. The initial team represented DGPO member companies from Finance, Healthcare, Education, Insurance, Government, Manufacturing / Retail / Consumer Goods, Pharma, Utilities and Consulting Services. This dedicated team met on a weekly basis for more than six months to brainstorm, rationalize and level set on the Top Data Governance Best Practices across the six areas of our framework.
DGPO Recent Webinar
Our October 7th Webinar focused on one of these areas: METRICS.
A Proven Approach to Tracking DG Program Metrics and Deriving Business Value
Michele Koch – Senior Director Enterprise Data Intelligence – Navient & Lead Judge DGPO Data Governance Best Practice Award
In this webinar, Michele Koch shared Navient’s approach for tracking their Data Governance program through metrics. She will also discuss their lessons learned for deriving business value by quantifying the impacts for generating revenue while avoiding costs and complexity.
About the Webinar speaker: Michele Koch was responsible for the successful design and implementation of the Enterprise Data Governance and Data Quality Programs at Navient. Their Data Governance Program won The Data Warehouse Institute’s 2010 Best Practices Award for the Data Governance category and the 2011 Data Governance Best Practice Award. In 2016, Navient’s DG Program was selected as one of 3 finalists for the Gartner Best Information Governance and Master Data Management award.
Please click here for more information about the webinar.
More Website Content Coming Soon
Additionally, we are planning to expand the Members Only section of our website to provide more details on each area of the DGPO framework and examples of successful approaches and outcomes for elements in each area culled from DGPO award winners and candidates, our successful webinar series, and conference presentations. Stay tuned for an announcement when this content is ready!
Upcoming DGPO Webinars
Establishing a Data Governance Program from the Ground Up
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – 2:00 p.m. ET
Jun Vasquez Davantes – Director Data & Business Intelligence – Credit Union National Association (CUNA)
DGPO Data Stewardship Best Practices
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 – 2:00 p.m. ET
Jimm Johnson – VP Professional Development DGPO & Data Governance Program Manager Scripps Health
Best Practices in Data Governance Communications
Wednesday, January 5, 2021 – 2:00 p.m. ET
Malcolm Chisholm – President – Data Millennium
Virtual Townhall Series
If I Knew Then What I Know Now
Open discussion on experiences and lessons learned in overcoming roadblocks in implementing and sustaining data governance program.
Date and time will be confirmed soon.
