Predictive Analytics Supports Citizen Data Scientists

Like every other business, your organization must plan for success. In order to do this, the team must have a dependable plan, be able to forecast results, and create reasonable objectives, goals, and competitive strategies. These plans and forecasts will support investment in technology, appropriate resources and hiring strategies, additional locations, products, services and marketing strategies, partnerships, and other components of business management to ensure success.

Forecasting and planning cannot be based on opinions or guesswork. It must be based on historical data, facts, and clear insight into trends and patterns in the market, the competition and customer buying behavior. To accomplish these goals, businesses are using predictive modeling and predictive analytics software and solutions to ensure dependable, confident decisions by leveraging data within and outside the walls of the organization and analyzing that data to predict outcomes in the future.

According to CIO, the predictive analytics market was estimated at $12.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $38 billion by 2028.

Predictive analytics encompasses techniques like data mining, machine learning (ML), and predictive modeling techniques like time series forecasting, classification, association, correlation, clustering, hypothesis testing, and descriptive statistics to analyze current and historical data and predict future events, results, and business direction.

When a business selects predictive analytics tools that are suitable for business users and team members, it can leverage sophisticated algorithms and analytical techniques in an easy-to-use environment to enable every team member to contribute to the bottom line by allowing them to gain insight into data and use that insight to make confident, fact-based decisions.

With these tools, users can explore patterns in data and receive suggestions to help them gain insight on their own without dependence on IT or data scientists. The enterprise can provide the tools needed at every level of the organization with tools and data science for business users that are sophisticated in functionality and easy-to-use for users at every skill level.

The benefits of augmented analytics and self-serve predictive modeling include:

No complex algorithms or data manipulation

Auto-recommendations for algorithms to explore underlying data

No advanced data science skills required

Analyze, share, collaborate and optimize business potential

Business users can prototype and hypothesize without professional assistance

Recommend optimal actions to achieve specific goals

Every industry, business function and business users can benefit from predictive analytics. Here are some examples of the use of predictive modeling:

Retail – Predictive Analytics tools can be used to understand customer buying behavior and to suggest products and product bundling based on previous purchases, buying patterns, and demographics. This creates a more personalized and targeted shopping experience that is unique to each customer.

Supply Chain – The organization can forecast demand and manage the supply chain to optimize inventory using machine learning to predict customer demand, seasonality, product trends etc., to that the enterprise can mitigate stock shortages and avoid warehouse and inventory overstock.

Healthcare – By using historical data regarding specific diseases, conditions and treatment plans, providers can forecast treatment outcomes, limit risk, and improve overall care, thereby reducing complications, readmission and provider resource, medication and hospital bed shortages.

Energy Infrastructure – Using predictive analytics allows these businesses to monitor and analyze data and performance and to detect patterns and trends that may indicate downtime, breakdowns and maintenance issues.

Financial Services, Banks, and Loan Businesses – Predictive analytics provides support for credit risk and fraud mitigation and allows businesses to create scoring models for loan approval, etc. based on credit history, and other financial considerations. Predictive modeling allows the organization to identify transactions that are outside the norm, and alert the business and its customers of hacks, fraud, etc.

These are just some of the benefits and use cases your business can consider to decide on how best to implement predictive analytics and integrate the use of these tools into day-to-day use for business users to improve data-driven decisions and results.