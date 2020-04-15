Protect Yourself From Data Breaches

No matter if you work for yourself or others, data breaches can be highly detrimental for an array of reasons. Moreover, by simply canvassing the headlines, you will find out that they are becoming increasingly common and even the larger companies are often not secure enough to fight them off. Nevertheless, by purchasing a high-quality VPN, you will be able to protect your personal and professional information. That said, the following is a closer look at the ways in which a VPN can protect you.

What is a Data Breach?

Simply put, a data breach is when a hacker finds an unauthorized entry point into a person’s or company’s database in order to access sensitive information such as names, addresses, banking information, Social Security Numbers, driver’s license numbers, credit card numbers, medical records, and other important data. This information is most often used for things such as identity theft and other fraudulent purposes. Moreover, given that these hackers spend lots of time on research and organizing these attacks, they often go above and beyond to target people and organizations they believe will yield the highest gains.

Potential Consequences of a Data Breach

Now that we have learned what a data breach entails, let’s look at the potential consequences of a data breach. They are as follows:

Damage and Downtime : Two major consequences of a data breach are the damages and downtown it causes. You will likely need to purchase new software, pay someone to fix the issue, and you may not be able to use your device for a period of time. This can be incredibly detrimental to business owners.

: Two major consequences of a data breach are the damages and downtown it causes. You will likely need to purchase new software, pay someone to fix the issue, and you may not be able to use your device for a period of time. This can be incredibly detrimental to business owners. Viruses : Another major consequence of a data breach is that you may end up with a virus that can totally wreak havoc on your system. Viruses can do everything from slow your system down to cause it to become inoperable.

: Another major consequence of a data breach is that you may end up with a virus that can totally wreak havoc on your system. Viruses can do everything from slow your system down to cause it to become inoperable. Loss of Money : One of the top consequences of a data breach is money loss. Experts assert that cyber security damages will reach $6 billion by 2021.

: One of the top consequences of a data breach is money loss. Experts assert that cyber security damages will reach $6 billion by 2021. Targeted by Hackers: Depending on what type of information is uncovered during the breach, you may end up being further targeted by hackers. Given that many people and organizations make the mistake of using the same or similar passwords for multiple sites and apps, the cyber criminals may be able to use the information they find to hack into a vast array of accounts.

Simplest Way to Protect Yourself from Data Breaches

While there are various methods of protecting yourself from a data breach, one of the simplest methods is to purchase a VPN from a reputable company. For those who are unfamiliar, a VPN is Virtual Private Network that allows users to surf the web without worrying about having your information stolen by sinister parties. By encrypting the data being sent through the private tunnel the VPN creates, this makes it virtually impossible for anyone to access your information without the proper access key. Additionally, they offer the following benefits:

Bypass Censorship Restrictions: Virtual Private Network can allow you to bypass censorship restrictions in your area. If you live in an area that is actively censoring certain types of content or subject matters, a VPN will allow you to bypass these restrictions.

Virtual Private Network can allow you to bypass censorship restrictions in your area. If you live in an area that is actively censoring certain types of content or subject matters, a VPN will allow you to bypass these restrictions. Torrent Tracing: VPNs also prevent people from tracing your personal information while using torrent apps and sites. Given that these sites often allow other users to access your user information, you may need a VPN while using these sites to prevent other users from getting your personal information.

VPNs also prevent people from tracing your personal information while using torrent apps and sites. Given that these sites often allow other users to access your user information, you may need a VPN while using these sites to prevent other users from getting your personal information. Stress-Free Streaming Services: One excellent benefit of using a VPN is that it makes it possible for you to use various streaming services for hours on end, without interfering with the functionality of your network. Although many mobile companies offer ‘unlimited data’, they also tend to slow down your services once you have reached a certain amount of data. By using a VPN, you can surf and stream on these websites without worrying about using up your own data.

One excellent benefit of using a VPN is that it makes it possible for you to use various streaming services for hours on end, without interfering with the functionality of your network. Although many mobile companies offer ‘unlimited data’, they also tend to slow down your services once you have reached a certain amount of data. By using a VPN, you can surf and stream on these websites without worrying about using up your own data. Stop Snoopers: VPNs also prevent snoopers from accessing your location and other personal data while you’re on the web. Most of your personal details can be easily accessed once someone finds out your IP address. Using a VPN you can help you prevent snoopers from accessing your IP address, which would allow them to acquire your private information.

Features to Search for in a Premium VPN

If you are searching for a high-quality VPN, you need to make sure it offers the following features:

Various Server Options : A great VPN uses a wide variety of servers. No matter where you travel in the world, you will be able to surf the web without worrying about frequent disruptions and subpar service.

: A great VPN uses a wide variety of servers. No matter where you travel in the world, you will be able to surf the web without worrying about frequent disruptions and subpar service. Log-Free Surfing : Another important feature is that they offer log-free service, which prevents people from accessing personal information via logs.

: Another important feature is that they offer log-free service, which prevents people from accessing personal information via logs. Anonymous DNS Servers : This feature will allow you to keep all your information private while you are surfing the web.

: This feature will allow you to keep all your information private while you are surfing the web. Mobile Apps : Another major feature to look for in a high-quality DNS is has a mobile app and other downloadable software to help keep your network safe and secure.

: Another major feature to look for in a high-quality DNS is has a mobile app and other downloadable software to help keep your network safe and secure. Great Price : Given that many people have come to rely on VPNs to keep them safe and secure while surfing the web, you will want to purchase one that offers great prices. Otherwise, it may not be feasible to keep the service for the long term.

: Given that many people have come to rely on VPNs to keep them safe and secure while surfing the web, you will want to purchase one that offers great prices. Otherwise, it may not be feasible to keep the service for the long term. Kill Switch Integration: Since VPNs protect you when surfing on public networks, you will want one with a kill switch. The kill switch ensures that you will not be able to continue surfing the web once your VPN has a malfunction. If you are surfing the web and your VPN has an unknown issue, the kill switch will be there to immediately disconnect in order to prevent people from gaining access to location and/or personal information.

Purchasing a premium VPN will allow you to stay safe while surfing the web from an array of locations and devices. Moreover, it should also include features such as log-free surfing, mobile apps, a great price, and more. Either way, when purchasing a VPN service, you need to take the time to ensure that you are purchasing it from a reputable company that can be trusted to protect you.