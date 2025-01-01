The Book Look: AI & The Data Revolution

I am just going to start off by saying that I am a Laura Madsen fan. Her writing style combines laugh-out-loud humor with practical experience, making her books both enjoyable and educational. Even some of the book’s subheadings, like “Let’s Not Do Dumb Stuff Faster” and “Kwality Is Job One,” made me laugh out loud.

Her first book that we published, “Disrupting Data Governance,” remains one of the data governance bestsellers. “AI & The Data Revolution,” I think because of her same writing style and experiences, will also stay on the charts for a long time.

The book explains AI and how it will impact (and is impacting) organizations and the careers of data professionals. A very important part of knowing how AI will impact us and how we can leverage this technology is to better know ourselves. Laura presents three types of people within the context of her Sustainable Disruption Model. Although I enjoyed the whole book, this was my favorite part!

The three types of people are Disrupters, Optimizers, and Keepers.

Disrupters are individuals who challenge the status quo, push boundaries, and seek change, often driven by the thrill of variety and the opportunity to create something new. They are natural problem-solvers, willing to question existing processes and tackle issues head-on. They often initiate change rather than waiting for it to happen, which can make them invaluable during periods of industry upheaval or crisis.

Optimizers are the architects of improvement. They take existing processes, structures, or products and refine them, making them more efficient, scalable, and user-friendly. They enjoy the challenge of making something better rather than creating it from scratch. Their strength lies in polishing rough concepts into sustainable systems. Unlike Disrupters, Optimizers are not seeking destruction but evolution. They ask, “How can this be improved?” and “What’s missing here?”

Keepers are the protectors of order and tradition. They preserve consistency, standards, and organizational memory. They thrive in roles that require adherence to policies, procedures, and well-documented processes. Keepers are often found in data-heavy roles, where precision and adherence to rules are critical. Without Keepers, organizations lose stability, and initiatives risk failing due to lack of continuity or a clear process.

While Disrupters, Optimizers, and Keepers each have distinct roles, they must work together to make AI work well within an organization. Disrupters ignite change, Optimizers refine it, and Keepers sustain it. Without this balance, organizations become imbalanced. Too many Disrupters create chaos, too many Keepers breed stagnation, and too many Optimizers can lead to a state of “forever tinkering” without reaching a steady state. A successful organization needs all three profiles working in concert to make the most of AI.

The book covers this unique approach to AI and change management in much more detail. I think I am mostly an Optimizer. Read the book and decide where you fit.