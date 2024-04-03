kan_chana / Shutterstock

Acquiring an existing business can be an exceptional way to make your entrepreneurial dreams come to life — or even diversify your investment portfolio. But, unless you do your research well, you’re opening yourself up to a lot of unnecessary risk.

The process of due diligence involves the appraisal and assessment of a potential investment, allowing investors to make an informed decision. It includes everything from assets to structure, operations, and customer and partner info. And it’s the only solid way to evaluate the potential of an undertaking. However, the issue with due diligence is that data often gets forgotten.

To avoid one of the biggest investment mistakes, you must understand the importance of data due diligence. It’s not just about ensuring the value and health of a business. Data due diligence can be a guiding light when making business decisions for the future of your endeavor, especially if you pay attention to it from the beginning.

Understanding Data Due Diligence

At its core, data due diligence is a multi-step process that involves an in-depth assessment and evaluation of available data, using the results to make investing or business decisions. It encapsulates several key components, including data quality assessment, security evaluation, compliance checks, and compatibility analysis.

Seeing that data represents a valuable asset in multiple sectors — from finance to healthcare, to technology to e-commerce — ensures its health, reliability, and usability, which is essential for making a good investment.

One of the main reasons why data due diligence is necessary when investing in a business is not just that it effectively shows the potential of a business undertaking, but the fact that it allows hidden issues with data can open investors up to certain risk factors that could severely affect their ROI.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that data health isn’t the only factor you need to pay attention to when evaluating this asset. You’ll want to understand the aspects of data usability and transferability — especially when planning to merge two businesses.

For example, when acquiring an ecommerce business — which can be a lucrative business move considering the steady increase in online shopping — your due diligence checklist should include business aspects like web design, financial performance, market position, and seasonality. However, to ensure you’re not missing any red flags, it’s also essential to look at how the data is handled — from how it’s stored and secured to whether it reflects the genuine state of the business you want to invest in.

The Consequences of Inadequate Data Due Diligence

Failing to perform data due diligence — or doing so inadequately — can open businesses up to a lot of risk. Along with diminished growth and sales potential, the ramifications can be far more complicated from multiple points of view.

For one, lack of data due diligence can have severe financial implications. Poorly assessed data can lead to revenue losses and increased costs (like failing to recognize the inadequacy of a customer acquisition channel). Plus, non-compliance with data regulations can result in expensive legal and regulatory fines and penalties, which are an unnecessary cost when running a business.

Secondly, inaccurate data and poor data handling practices can harm a brand’s reputation. After all, if you look at how consumers look at the way businesses handle their personal information, you’ll find that most people mistrust organizations to keep their data safe. The implications of inadequate data due diligence can be even more severe if they affect your partners. This can directly affect brand credibility and image, both of which can be difficult to rebuild after a hit.

Finally, as you explore the consequences of poor data due diligence, don’t forget the legal and regulatory risks of non-compliance and data breaches, which are not just expensive, but can potentially disrupt your organization’s operations and severely impede your ability to continue doing business.

Data Due Diligence Best Practices

Whether you’re evaluating data before making an investment or have already acquired a business and now require a solid understanding of all its aspects, a few data due diligence best practices can help you do your research thoroughly and effectively.

First and foremost, ensure that you establish clear goals and determine what data assets you need to evaluate.

Do your best to document the entire process to avoid oversights and ensure transparency.

Be sure to communicate your findings with the right people, regardless of whether those include team members or legal/business advisors.

Don’t forget to continually conduct data quality audits and monitor compliance. It’s the only way to ensure you have access to valuable information on which to base your business decisions.

Can Technology Help?

Traditionally, due diligence processes took time, lots of manpower, and an infinite amount of concentration. But nowadays, it can be made easier through the use of technology.

Business owners have the ability to speed up the process by utilizing a variety of tech tools. But, more importantly, they can improve accuracy by minimizing the potential for human error.

For example, artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used to identify patterns, trends, and connections between different data points. Data analytics can benefit the due diligence process by speeding it up and making it more accurate. A more advanced blockchain analysis can provide a much-needed tool for ensuring transparency and traceability, which are often lacking in more traditional business models.

In Closing

Although it’s commonly overlooked, data due diligence can be the key to making better business decisions.

So, whether you’re acquiring a company, re-evaluating the workings of your existing business, or simply trying to improve your organization’s operations down the line, it’s essential that you understand the importance of data in these processes.

Naturally, how you approach data evaluation will be up to you. If possible, you can hire a third-party service to take care of the work for you. You could also employ technological solutions like AI, ML, and analytical tools. Or, if you’ve got the time, patience, and eye for detail, you can go through all the relevant information by yourself, using your insights and experience to identify bits of information relevant to what you want to accomplish.