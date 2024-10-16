Transforming Building Automation Data Into Actionable Insights

ZinetroN / Shutterstock

Building information systems (BAS) allow decision-makers to get real-time insights on overall traffic per floor or time of day to the precise temperatures in specific rooms. That data can encourage them to extract actionable takeaways to save energy and increase operational efficiency. So, how can facilities managers and others turn these ideals into everyday strategies?

Using Maintenance Data to Improve Proactiveness

The building’s operations team members must continually analyze statistics to determine whether everything looks as it should or if abnormalities are present. Some companies specializing in building automation technologies take such monitoring to the next level by using machine learning and other types of artificial intelligence. Then, algorithms can alert managers that equipment has begun functioning unusually and may fail without prompt intervention.

One technology vendor leverages the knowledge gained from its experience managing more than 10 million buildings worldwide. Its platform shows users vital equipment’s current condition, performance trends and other takeaways that could shape future decisions. The company’s data shows that some building-related upgrades can improve efficiency by up to 80%. Decision-makers can review the information to see which assets are the most energy-intensive and determine if it’s time for upkeep or replacement.

Unaddressed issues can waste energy and increase the likelihood of costly and disruptive downtime, but relevant data can make buildings more resilient. Some executives also use maintenance and operational statistics to populate digital twins that represent highly realistic versions of their assets.

The more oversight people have into a building and its equipment, the more confidently they can plan maintenance, repairs, upgrades and replacements on appropriate schedules. Then, rather than dealing with problems as they arise, these parties can take data-driven approaches to maintain smooth operations.

Bringing Building Efficiency to the World Stage

In the summer of 2024, people from all around the globe eagerly watched as the world’s top athletes traveled to Paris to compete in the Olympics and Paralympics. Events of this size and magnitude can have significant emissions associated with them. That compelled those overseeing the events to apply advanced building automation technologies and related innovations to several sports venues used in the competition. This application was part of leaders’ ambitious goal to halve carbon emissions compared to previous versions of the Games.

In one specific example, a tennis venue provided real-time statistics, supporting proactive monitoring and showing users what they should do to accomplish the desired outcomes. Besides allowing them to identify issues, the technology enabled the sports facility to operate with maximum sustainability.

Because the building automation system controls everything from the lights to the temperature, it ensures athletes, trainers, spectators and others have comfortable and safe experiences in a carefully configured setting.

BAS technology and the associated insights can help people pinpoint the causes of excessive energy consumption in cases related to less modern buildings. Statistics link older HVAC units and their refrigerants to as much as 60% of the overall energy usage.

However, evidence of ongoing inefficiencies from equipment that needs upgrading could encourage leaders to budget for improvements sooner rather than later. After all, there is no need to wait for a major event such as the Olympic Games to make sports venues or any other buildings more energy-efficient and optimized.

Increasing Energy Efficiency Without Retrofitting

Building automation systems also help leaders identify areas for improvement and decide whether they can tackle them without retrofits. Many world leaders have set challenging net-zero targets, and decision-makers have responded by evaluating which paths they should take to align their facilities with more sustainable futures.

Consider the artificial intelligence-based energy efficiency solution that helps users match their choices to the net-zero milestones set by European Union officials. Applying the technology to two structures in a five-building Polish complex resulted in nearly 80,000 euros saved in just nine months.

Additionally, this case study proved that people could achieve excellent results without extensive and costly retrofits. Instead, implementing building automation systems was sufficient. Although physical retrofitting is appropriate in some cases, it is also typically more expensive and time-consuming compared to alternatives.

Those potential downsides may encourage leaders to explore other options first, including BAS technologies. Representatives associated with the system used in Poland indicated that return on investment could occur in as little as one year, serving as a further motivator. Many decision-makers are more optimistic about possibilities that pay for themselves quickly.

Using BAS data to inform energy-efficiency improvements could also be ideal in buildings such as college dormitories, where residents typically do not pay individual energy bills. Applying data analytics and algorithms to building automation statistics makes good financial sense when site managers must cover those costs.

Creating Baselines and Setting Goals

These examples show modern executives how building automation data can give them better site visibility. Once they use that information to identify current performance trends, the next step is to find improvement opportunities and get buy-in for them at all company levels. Getting everyone involved creates a culture of accountability that should enhance and strengthen operations.