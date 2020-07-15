Using IoT for Machine Monitoring

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a vast subject that implements its unique solutions for convenient operability in many industries as well as in our daily lives. IoT is a huge industrial platform that uses traditional methods to perform production activities. Industries look to adopt IoT concepts to grow their businesses and enhance productivity.

IoT technologies such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) and wireless communication network are significantly used to keep a real-time check on the machine’s statuses. The real-time data is processed through various data models and cloud-based services for quicker representation and secured storage. The managers can easily visualize this information through a graphical dashboard on their smartphones.

A Machine Monitoring Solution Can Serve Multiple Industries

Multiple sectors are availing benefits and gaining profits by adopting the Internet of Things technology with their services. These industries mainly target efficient workability and consumer satisfaction so that the businesses flourish on a long-term basis. A machine monitoring solution is the basic step of any industry planning to transform itself with IoT. Huge machines require frequent monitoring of their conditions, and the managers require high performing systems to conduct regular monitoring of their machinery.

Well, IoT is one of the most unique technologies to implement with your industrial machinery, isn’t it? Let’s explore different industries where IoT is delivering machine monitoring services.

Oil and Gas Industry

The oil and gas refineries go through most of the complex production activities in today’s time. It requires utmost consistency and power to perform these complex operations. If there occurs any failure, it would cause damage to both the financial and environmental space. For such serious issues, it is becoming very difficult to manage oil and gas machinery with complete efficiency, security, and profitability. Huge oil wells function under extreme environmental conditions, which are widespread globally in remote areas. IoT-powered machine monitoring solution has machine to machine (MtoM) communication capabilities that potentially serves the oil and gas industry. It is a single stop solution that empowers facilities to improve conventional operations in the O&G sector. For instance, petroleum industry uses pumps to fetch oil. These pumps are located remotely and also require frequent supervision. Installing IoT-enabled machine monitoring solution will minimize manual supervision, allow predictive maintenance, and provide accurate monitoring results. The use of IoT in the equipment has helped the oil and gas industry to produce improved results and manage them remotely.

Power Generation Industry

In the energy sector, the traditional ways of utilizing the machines for production is now changing with the incoming of IoT. The sensor-based machine monitoring solution gets installed on the existing infrastructure like power plants and grids to monitor the real-time status of the equipment. This data is further used to predict future outcomes in specific situations, mostly depending on the weather conditions. The energy sector comprises of electric motors, pumps, and power grids, carrying a huge risk factor for the employees during regular monitoring. An IoT-powered system minimizes the risks with its smart capabilities and methods to offer consistent electric supply. It also helps the managers to operate the equipment remotely through their smart gadgets. For instance, installing an IoT-powered machine monitoring solution in a power grid ensures improved workability of the equipment, and fetches the important data to store on a cloud platform and generate value-based outcomes.

Water Industry

The water sector deals with the supply of water in every corner globally. It thus uses long-stretch pipelines and distribution channels to provide water supplies. It creates a huge risk for the water authorities to manage these remotely located distribution channels. The Internet of Things is breaking all grounds to facilitate the water industry with its innovative techniques. Smart water sensors are installed in the pipeline system to keep a consistent check on the pipeline conditions. Not only the water supply system, but also the wastewater treatment plants are availing huge benefits from the IoT-based solution. The industrialists and authorities can now keep a real-time check on the health of their pieces of machinery through the IoT-based machine monitoring solution and analyze the faults like vibrations, quality, noise, temperature, and more. Analyzing the machinery issues helps in calculating the risks and managing a plant well. Also, it helps in taking better decisions for the future.

Transportation Industry

A machine monitoring system plays a specific role in the transportation industry. The increasing levels of automation and mechanization are leading the industries with improved productivity and growth. The transportation sector can utilize the machine monitoring solution to optimize supply chain operations and increase their ROI for profitability. A smart machine monitoring system comprises of sensors that monitor the real-time condition of the truck engines, tire pressure, and helps in conducting timely deliveries. It further helps in creating a data-driven shop floor culture and increase production rates to a significant level. In addition, the IoT-powered system uses predictive analysis to avoid scheduled maintenance and monthly inspections to save extra money and time. This solution possesses equipment condition monitoring to overhaul your vehicles and other machines before probable breakdowns, thus preventing unwanted downtimes.

Mining Industry

Machine monitoring system plays a crucial role in the mining industry. Also, condition monitoring helps in diagnosing any vibrations or faults in the machinery. The mining sector involves excavators, draglines, drills, shuttle cars and scoops, etc. to conduct the operations. As the mines cover a large area, it is quite challenging for the employees to keep track of the machines or equipment. Hence, IoT-based machine monitoring system helps the mining authorities to keep a real-time check on health and condition of the mining equipment. With the growing technologies, the mining industry is realizing the importance of implementing IoT applications for better productivity and employee safety. Using advanced techniques like predictive maintenance, the managers can predict the risk areas and analyze the results for improved safety at the mining zone.

There are multiple industries that are gaining advantages through a machine monitoring system and accepting unique techniques of IoT. The technology adoption graph in every industry is exponentially increasing with the increasing demands. Every business from each industry requires positive growth and improvement in the performance of machinery equipment. Implementing industrial 4.0 with various segments of the industries gives a reliable source to see a successful transformation and earn customer satisfaction. Hence, the Industrial IoT offers the manufacturing units with a well-managed production uptime, cost-effectiveness, waste reduction, and maximized productivity.