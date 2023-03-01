What Every Manager Needs To Know About Data Security

Data breaches, in case you hadn’t noticed, are all the rage. In today’s world, when smart telephones are all the rage, it’s no surprise that smart technology is being adopted by business as well. A manager’s job is very challenging— not just because of the tasks at hand, but also in keeping up-to-date with the latest happenings and methods.

That includes data security. It’s time for managers to pay attention to the health and wellbeing of their company’s data security infrastructure. Here’s why.

The technology and digital transformation era is now a true game changer. It allows individuals, organizations and businesses to move faster and analyze more data and get deeper insights than ever before. One of these areas is the field of data security which is affecting a number of industries, causing rapid changes in how businesses are conducted and holding its own risks for users, customers and employees.

When it comes to handling sensitive data, the first thing that people think of is hackers, phishers, viruses, and more. But what about the people you trust with your data? How do you protect the data? Is your cloud data storage free from hackers? Do you delete your backup files? When do you need to worry about data security?

What about the people you trust with your data?

In many ways, a good manager is also a good leader. And as leaders, managers need to be able to trust the people they work with. But if you can’t trust them, how can you expect them to take care of your company’s valuable data?

For example, imagine that a manager has hired an employee who’s supposed to be in charge of handling customer information. If this employee leaves without warning or without properly encrypting their computer before they do so, then this could result in identity theft for all of the customers whose information was stored on that computer. This would not only cost your company money, but would also ruin its reputation.

It’s also important for managers to make sure that employees are trained properly on how to handle sensitive information and how not to share it with anyone outside the organization. This training can include anything from setting up two-factor authentication through email accounts so that only certain people have access to them (and therefore sensitive information), up until having meetings with each individual employee where they explain what should never be shared outside of the company walls— and why it shouldn’t be shared!

As a manager, how do you protect the data?

As a manager, you need to know that cyber security is vitally important. It is the responsibility of all managers to ensure that their company’s data is kept safe from hackers and other threats.

Data security can be ensured by following these simple steps:

1) Always use strong passwords for your accounts. Do not use the same password for multiple accounts.

2) Do not share your password with anyone else, even if you trust them completely.

3) Keep track of all your online activity by using an online journaling service such as Evernote or Google Keep. This will help you identify any unusual activity on your account(s).

4) Install antivirus software and VPN on all devices used by employees within your company.

5) Invest in cyber security training for all employees.

6) Regularly test the security of your network by hiring a professional to perform penetration testing and vulnerability scanning.

7) Use multi-factor authentication whenever possible.

8) Make sure all employees are aware of phishing scams and how to identify them.

9) Encourage users to report any suspicious activity on their accounts.

10) Have a plan in place for when an incident occurs and make sure everyone knows what it is.

Is your cloud data storage free from hackers?

You might have heard that the cloud is a safe place to store your data, but the truth is that it’s not. In fact, it’s one of the least secure places you can put your information.

When you think about it, it makes sense. The cloud is made up of thousands of different servers located around the world and managed by different companies. Each one of these servers has its own security protocols, which means there are literally thousands of different ways in which your information could be compromised.

So what can you do about it? You need to make sure that every single piece of data stored on those servers is encrypted with strong encryption algorithms—and then stored in an encrypted format so no one can read it without having access to a decryption key first!

Do you delete your backup files?

You may be surprised to learn that the answer is: no.

There are many reasons for this, but the most important one is this: the value of your data doesn’t decrease over time. In fact, it grows exponentially with each new piece of information you collect. So, when you delete a file, you’re essentially throwing away money— and all of the data that’s on it.

This means that keeping your data secure is crucial to your company’s future success.

Best way for this is to compress or zip files for archiving and save some disk and drive space. An Mp4 compressor is good for compressing videos and Winrar— a tool for zipping files for future access. You can save cloud bandwidth storage and local storage securing your backup files with these tools.

When do you need to worry about data security?

The answer is: always.

Whether you’re managing a small business or a large corporation, data security is always a concern. You need to be able to trust that the information you have stored and processed is safe, and that no one else can access it except those who have permission.

Data security is a big deal for companies of all sizes. As a manager, you still need to be aware of what’s happening with your company’s data every day.

Conclusion

All in all, no data is safe from the potential dangers of being stolen by a hacker, but if you follow some basic rules and tips, your data will be safe. There are no guarantees in life, but with these tips you can greatly reduce the chance that your data will fall into the wrong hands.