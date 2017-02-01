A Data Governance Maturity Model

From time to time, organizations ask me to use a traditional Capability Maturity Model (CMM) to evaluate their organizational maturity from the perspective of Data Governance. With this article I will align the best-known capability model with several aspects of the Non-Invasive approach to data governance.

The following is elegantly stated from Wikipedia, “The Capability Maturity Model (a registered service mark of Carnegie Mellon University, (CMU), is a development model created after study of data collected from organizations that contracted with the U.S. Department of Defense, who funded the research. This model became the foundation from which Carnegie Mellon created the Software Engineering Institute (SEI). The term ‘maturity’ relates to the degree of formality and optimization of processes, from ad hoc practices, to formally defined steps, to managed result metrics, to active optimization of the processes.”

When the model is applied to an existing organization’s software-development processes, it allows an effective approach toward improving them. When the model is applied to the process and structure of governing data, it can also be used to improve the processes and structures. Eventually it has become clear that the model can be applied to many other processes as well. This gave rise to a more general concept, described in this article that is applied to many areas of business. Many companies that are in the process of planning their Data Governance evolution in a systematic fashion are making use of Data Governance Maturity Models to control change by determining what level is appropriate for the business and technology – and how and when to move from one level to the next. Each stage requires certain investment, primarily in the use of internal resources. The rewards from a Data Governance Program increase while risks decrease as the organization proceeds through each level. Copyright © 2017 – Robert S. Seiner – KIK Consulting & Educational Services

Level 1 – Initial Level

It is characteristic of processes at this level that they are (typically) undocumented and in a state of dynamic change, tending to be driven in an ad-hoc, uncontrolled, and reactive manner by users or events. This provides a chaotic or unstable environment for the processes. The level 1 organization has no strict rules or procedures regarding data governance. Data may exist in multiple files and databases; using multiple formats (known and unknown); and stored redundantly across multiple systems (by different names and using different data types). There is no apparent method to the madness and few, if any, attempts have been made to catalog what exists. Reports are developed “on the fly” as they are requested by Business Units. The quality of data in a level 1 organization depends on the skills of the technical IT analysts and developers. A level 1 organization will take on monumental tasks with little knowledge of their impact causing project cancellations, or even worse, completed package implementations and updates with severely corrupted data and/or invalid reports. As a rough estimate, approximately 30% to 50% of organizations operate at Level 1. Level 2 – Repeatable Level It is characteristic of some processes at this level to be repeatable, possibly with consistent results. Process discipline is unlikely to be rigorous, but where it exists it may help to ensure that existing processes are maintained during times of stress. To move from level 1 to level 2, an organization must begin to adhere to data governance best practices. The best practices (typically) define four to six practices upon which the Data Governance Action Plan has been built. For more information about Data Governance Best Practices, please visit this article written in 2007 (it still applies today). Although level 2 organizations follow some sort of governance program, they usually have yet to institutionalize the program. Instead, these organizations’ plans rely on a central person or group to understand the issues and implement the data governance reliably and consistently. This will manifest itself by the creation of the Data Governance Team function (see this article).