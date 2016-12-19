Home / Data Education / Non-Invasive Data Governance Online Training Now Available

Non-Invasive Data Governance Online Training Now Available

Announcing a New
Non-Invasive Data Governance Learning Plan
From Robert S. Seiner

Seven Online Courses Available at the
DATAVERSITY Training Center

Courses within the
Non-Invasive Data Governance Learning Plan

Courses available individually or as a Complete Learning Plan!

NIDG1. Introduction to Non-Invasive Data Governance
NIDG2. Management Understanding of Non-Invasive Data Governance
NIDG3. Non-Invasive Data Governance Roles and Stewardship
NIDG4. DIY and Purchased Data Governance Tools, Templates, Metadata
NIDG5. Application of Non-Invasive Data Governance to Processes
NIDG6. Non-Invasive Data Governance Value, Metrics, Measurements
NIDG7. Non-Invasive Data Governance Communications and Awareness

Courses available individually or as a Complete Learning Plan!

 

Use Code “TDAN” for 20% Off Your Entire First Purchase from
The DATAVERSITY Training Center!

DATAVERSITY Training Center

Website: http://training.dataversity.net

About the Training Center:

The DATAVERSITY Training Center is a first-class online education portal offering courses in many data management subjects such as Data Governance, Data Quality, Metadata and much more. Membership is free as are the course previews. All full courses and Learning Plans are for purchase. When all course exams within a Learning Plan are passed a Certificate of Completion is issued to recognize understanding of the materials presented.

The courses and learning plans are designed to provide educational value and experience to those working in the industry of data management, governance, quality, and metadata management. Each course is presented by an industry specialist who is an experienced speaker or educator, has extensive knowledge of the industry subjects, and is currently working in the field at an enterprise level.

The courses that are available now cover topics such as data governance, quality, stewardship, and metadata management. According to Shannon Kempe, DATAVERSITY Training Center Administrator, “These topics were chosen as a starting point for our online training program because of their popularity among our publication readers, conference attendees, and our professional network of speakers and writers.” Each educational topic has several courses offered within a learning plan.

Courses can be purchased separately or as a complete learning plan. Each course consists of three parts, the video training, an exam on the presented materials, and when passing all exams in the Learning Plan a Certificate of Completion is awarded. Printable materials are available for download upon passing the exam.

About DATAVERSITY®:

DATAVERSITY is a provider of high quality educational resources for business and information technology professionals on the uses and management of data. Our worldwide community of practitioners, experts, and developers participate in and benefit from hosted conferences, articles and blogs, as well as live webinars, certification, daily news reports, and more. Active members enjoy access to presentations, research, and training materials. For more information, please visit www.dataversity.net or email: info@dataversity.net.

DVTC Group & Corporate Memberships are available for purchase:
10% off for 2-5 license orders at same time
15% off for 6-10 license orders at same time
20% off for 11-100 license orders at same time
100+ corporate license offers available upon request

If interested in Group and/or Corporate memberships to the Training Center, please contact shannon@dataversity.net.

 

Use Code "TDAN" for 20% Off Your Entire First Purchase from
The DATAVERSITY Training Center!

About Robert S. Seiner

Robert S. (Bob) Seiner is the publisher of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) – and has been since it was introduced in 1997 – providing valuable content for people that work in Information & Data Management and related fields. TDAN.com is known for its timely and relevant articles, columns and features from thought-leaders and practitioners. Seiner and TDAN.com were recognized by DAMA International for significant and demonstrable contributions to Information and Data Resource Management industries. Seiner is the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services, a data and information management consultancy that he started in 2002, providing practical and cost-effective solutions in the disciplines of data governance, data stewardship, metadata management and data strategy. Seiner is a recognized industry thought-leader, has consulted with and educated many prominent organizations nationally and globally, and is known for his unique approach to implementing data governance. His book “Non-Invasive Data Governance: The Path of Least Resistance and Greatest Success” was published in late 2014. Seiner speaks often at the industry’s leading conferences and provides a monthly webinar series titled “Real-World Data Governance” with DATAVERSITY.

