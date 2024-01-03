5 Technologies That Will Help You Comply with GDPR

GDPR stands for General Data Protection Regulation. It’s a regulation introduced by the European Union in 2018 to protect the privacy and personal data of EU citizens. It applies to all companies that process personal data of people living in the EU, regardless of the company’s location.

Compliance with GDPR is not just about avoiding penalties, it’s a commitment to respect and protect the privacy and rights of individuals. GDPR compliance means that your organization is taking all necessary measures to protect personal data and respect the rights and freedoms of data subjects.

GDPR compliance involves ongoing data protection efforts, regular reviews of data processing activities, and continuous improvement of data protection measures.

Key Principles of GDPR

To further understand GDPR, let’s look at its key principles. These principles guide how personal data should be processed and form the foundation of the GDPR. While the GDPR is a complex regulation, here are some of the important principles you will need to comply with:

Transparency: GDPR insists on fairness and transparency in data processing. This means that personal data must be processed in a way that is known to, and receives the consent of, data subjects.

GDPR insists on fairness and transparency in data processing. This means that personal data must be processed in a way that is known to, and receives the consent of, data subjects. Purpose limitation: Personal data can only be collected for specific, explicit, and legitimate purposes and not further processed in a manner that is incompatible with those purposes.

Personal data can only be collected for specific, explicit, and legitimate purposes and not further processed in a manner that is incompatible with those purposes. Data minimization: This means that personal data must be adequate, relevant, and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed.

This means that personal data must be adequate, relevant, and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed. Accountability: This means that the data controller is responsible for and must be able to demonstrate compliance with all the other principles.

GDPR Compliance: Penalties and Enforcement

Non-compliance with GDPR can lead to severe penalties. The maximum fine is up to 4% of annual global turnover or €20 million, whichever is higher. This is for the most serious infringements, such as not having sufficient customer consent to process data or violating the core of privacy by design concepts.

It’s also worth noting that these rules apply to both data controllers and data processors, including cloud services.

Therefore, it’s crucial to take GDPR compliance seriously. Not only because of the potential financial impact, but also because of the potential damage to your business reputation.

5 Technologies That Can Help You Comply with GDPR

Luckily, there are several technologies that can come to your aid when planning your GDPR compliance efforts.

Data Encryption

The first line of defense in data protection is data encryption. Encryption involves converting data into a code to prevent unauthorized access. It is a crucial technology for GDPR compliance as it directly addresses the regulation’s mandate to protect personal data.

Data encryption works by converting plain text data into a series of unreadable characters known as ciphertext. This ciphertext can only be decrypted and read by individuals who possess the correct decryption key. It is important to use strong encryption algorithms and keep encryption keys secure to ensure the effectiveness of this technology.

Moreover, encryption is not limited to stored data. It extends to data in transit, i.e., data being transmitted over networks. Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) are commonly used protocols for encrypting data in transit. These protocols provide a secure channel between two machines or devices operating over the internet or an internal network.

Data Masking and Anonymization

Data masking and anonymization are technologies that protect personal data by obscuring the data. These technologies can be instrumental in GDPR compliance as they directly address the regulation’s emphasis on data minimization and privacy by design.

Data masking is a method used to create a structurally similar, but inauthentic version of an organization’s data. This technique is used when the data needs to be used for testing or training purposes, but the actual data cannot be exposed. Data masking ensures that the data remains usable without compromising privacy.

Data anonymization is a process by which personal identifiers in a data set are removed or altered so that the individuals whom the data describe remain anonymous. This is particularly important for businesses that deal with large volumes of personal data, as it allows them to derive insights from the data without compromising individual privacy.

Vulnerability Management

Vulnerability management is the continuous practice of identifying, classifying, prioritizing, and addressing vulnerabilities in network systems. It plays a significant role in GDPR compliance by reducing the risk of data breaches.

An effective vulnerability management system begins with a comprehensive understanding of the network infrastructure. This includes identifying all devices connected to the network, the software they are running, and understanding their inherent vulnerabilities. Vulnerability scanners can automate this process, constantly scanning the network for known vulnerabilities.

Next, identified vulnerabilities need to be evaluated and prioritized based on their potential impact. For instance, vulnerabilities that expose sensitive data or critical systems should be prioritized over less severe ones. Once vulnerabilities are prioritized, the appropriate remediation measures should be taken. This could include patching the vulnerability, implementing compensating controls, or removing the vulnerable system from the network.

Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs)

With the increasing adoption of cloud services, Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) have emerged as a critical technology for GDPR compliance. CASBs are security policy enforcement points placed between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to combine and interject enterprise security policies as cloud-based resources are accessed.

CASBs provide a range of security measures such as monitoring for suspicious activities, enforcing security compliance policies, and protecting against data leaks. These features are vital for GDPR compliance as they help in protecting personal data, detecting potential data breaches, and providing the necessary security documentation required by the regulation.

Furthermore, CASBs provide visibility into cloud applications and services, enabling organizations to understand their cloud usage and the associated risks better. This is of particular importance in ensuring data protection and complying with GDPR’s requirement of maintaining a record of processing activities.

Consent Management Platforms

The last technology on our list that can assist in GDPR compliance is Consent Management Platforms (CMPs). Under GDPR, obtaining and managing explicit consent from data subjects has become a crucial requirement. CMPs are tools that help organizations manage and store these consents.

CMPs allow businesses to design and implement consent collection processes that align with GDPR requirements. This includes providing clear and concise information about the data processing activities, offering an unambiguous way for users to give or withhold consent, and recording and storing the obtained consents for future reference.

Conclusion

In conclusion, technologies such as data encryption, vulnerability management systems, data masking and anonymization tools, CASBs, and CMPs can significantly assist businesses in complying with GDPR. It is important to remember that technology alone cannot guarantee GDPR compliance. It should be combined with appropriate policies and practices to create a comprehensive data protection framework.