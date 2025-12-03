A New Day in the Life of an Enterprise Storage Admin

Shutterstock

A day in the life of an enterprise storage administrator was once mired in a schedule of tedious, manual work while managing inefficiencies, ranging from complex hardware upgrades to unused storage capacity. However, it has changed dramatically over the past five-plus years.

AI, autonomous automation, cyber storage resilience, flexible consumption models, dynamic capacity management, self-healing, intelligent infrastructure, operational and power efficiencies, remote monitoring, and advanced software innovations have ushered in the dawn of a new day for storage admins.

Automated, AI-optimized storage infrastructures can now help an enterprise recover from a ransomware attack, make sure AI workloads have access to the most accurate corporate information, and dynamically increase storage capacity for a sudden surge in data volume without human intervention — all before the storage admin’s morning coffee.

This automation has freed up storage admins to do higher-value work — and an enterprise’s IT department can have one storage admin for a data infrastructure that used to take several storage admins to oversee and manage. One of the most cost-effective cloud service providers (CSPs) in the U.S. today manages over 30PB of storage across multiple data centers with only two storage admins.

The role of the storage admin has evolved into being a strategic planner for the enterprise storage infrastructure:

Adding cyber resilience and near instantaneous cyber recovery into the storage infrastructure with next-generation data protection

Deploying a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architecture for AI workloads and applications

Facilitating storage consolidation to reduce CAPEX, OPEX, and IT resource needs

Upgrading to the next generation of enterprise storage

Making the infrastructure more efficient, while enhancing environmental protection — green IT

Making the right choices for hybrid multi-cloud storage

Implementing flexible consumption for storage

All of these strategic actions have become staples of the “new day” of a storage admin in an enterprise that is modernizing its storage infrastructure.

A New Day of Cyber and AI

The capabilities to implement a new type of data protection — next-gen data protection — only emerged recently, but it arose like a thunderclap. The proliferation of ransomware and malware, which directly attack enterprise storage infrastructure (both primary storage and secondary/backup storage), have necessitated the development of new, more powerful capabilities, including automated cyber protection and cyber detection. With these capabilities, the storage admin is now the one responsible for ensuring that the enterprise adopts a cyber-focused, recovery-first approach to combat cyberattacks. (Who would have even thought this a decade ago in the storage realm?)

Rather than rely on the conventional, manual approach of having a cybersecurity team call, text, or e-mail the enterprise storage admin at the first sign of a cyberattack to suggest that snapshots are taken of mission-critical data, the storage admin today can implement automated cyber protection (ACP) to fully automate the process.

An alert is triggered through a cybersecurity application (SIEM or SOAR) or with the enterprise’s Security Operations Center (SOC) that a cyberattack is starting to happen, as the average enterprise gets hit with over 1,600 cyberattacks per day, on average. Immutable snapshots are automatically taken, thanks to the integration of an ACP capability with the organization’s SOC and data center-wide cybersecurity applications.

Rather than run cyber detection as a separate package or isolated process, the storage admin is the linchpin to make sure that cyber detection is built into primary storage and secondary/backup storage. Today, in the aftermath of a ransomware or malware attack, it’s the enterprise storage admin who is responsible for ensuring data integrity. No one wants to “restore” corrupted datasets. The IT team can now look to the storage admin for this critical deliverable, making the job of a storage admin ever more important and relevant.

On the AI front, one of the most important developments is an AI RAG architecture — and this is the responsibility of the storage admin in this “new day” of managing the enterprise storage infrastructure. RAG enables generative AI, including agentic AI, to be accurate and contextually relevant. The storage admin affirms how the company can leverage large language models (LLMs) without fine-tuning or re-training, which saves the enterprise time and money.

Is it starting to become clearer why the job of the storage admin has not only changed but it has also been enhanced?

A storage admin now has “superpowers” with the new AI and cyber storage resilience capabilities to mitigate cyberattacks and enable innovation. It’s no longer just about “storing data.” It’s no longer just about “faster, bigger and more complex.” The administration of storage requires a broader perspective of how different technologies intersect each other, especially related to AI and cyber.

A New Day of Storage Efficiency and Ease of Use

The “new day” for the storage admin calls for doing more with less. Enterprises can now have more storage capacity, but requiring less floorspace, less rack space, less coolant, and less use of power. Storage efficiency is the new priority of the day.

One way is through storage consolidation. Rather than just “putting out fires” in an IT sense, the storage admin is able to do strategic planning and unlock the most value from the storage infrastructure. Significantly lowering CAPEX and OPEX is the outcome of storage consolidation, when it’s done well. At its best, it should be done with enterprise storage systems that are efficient – that is, power efficient, space efficient, cost efficient, and labor efficient, as well as scalable, AI optimized, and responsive in real time. This helps define the new “value” of enterprise storage.

Part of this new efficiency is ease of use, which is enabled by automation. Self-healing, intelligent storage infrastructure now identifies an issue and corrects it without the need for any human intervention – before anyone even knows there was an issue. The enterprise storage admin should expect this kind of intelligence in their storage infrastructure. Again, it elevates the responsibility of the storage admin to oversee a large storage enterprise deployment with easy-to-use tools that give them the information they need and enable fixes without extra overhead.

If there is a spike in data and more storage capacity is needed, capacity can be increased dynamically. Unlike what it was like years ago, the enterprise pays for only the capacity that is needed and used. There is no wasted capacity or wasted expense of unused capacity. Flexible consumption of storage makes the storage admin look like a star.

When a business unit leader approaches the storage admin to say that the business is planning to use a major new application that will put higher demands on the storage infrastructure, the storage admin can confidently reply, “No problem.”

The enterprise storage capabilities are so flexible that the intelligent infrastructure can accommodate new business applications that require the highest performance, the lowest latency, 100% availability and cyber resilience. Enterprise storage has become a business-enabler.

With the various tools available today, the storage admin is also better able to leverage both the public cloud and on-premises “private cloud.” The integration of enterprise storage infrastructure with public clouds, including AWS and Azure, allows for a strategy that uses the best of both worlds, based on use cases.

The public cloud is ideal for archive, DevOps, and disaster recovery, while the private cloud is ideal for tighter control, guaranteed real-world application performance SLAs, and lower costs. The storage admin is able to see a public cloud as if it’s just another “storage system.” Because the data is stored on-premises, the enterprise has more control of the data and does not have to pay the exorbitant costs of having data traverse back and forth from the cloud to on-premises. Enterprise storage is critical in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

Additionally, storage admins now have a role in an enterprise’s green IT and sustainability initiatives. They are able to point to how next-gen storage is much more power-efficient, as well as more space efficient. Smaller form-factors of storage systems now require less floorspace, less rack space, less to recycle, and less power, which translates into less carbon emissions. The ability to consolidate a multitude of floor tiles dedicated to enterprise storage to only a few also reduces the impact of enterprise storage on the environment and on the budget. What is good for the environment is also good for the economics of an enterprise, resulting in measurable cost savings directly tied to storage.

At the end of the day, the job has radically changed. Storage admins are now cybersecurity-minded, AI-empowered, flexible business partners who enable organizations to transform themselves into scalable, modern enterprises with smart data-driven, best-in-class administration.

It’s a new day for enterprise storage, indeed.