Transform Your Business with Citizen Data Scientists

The business environment today is competitive. Whether your business is global or local, you are challenged to do more with less, to set and achieve goals more quickly and to stay ahead of your competitors by gaining a comprehensive understanding of what your customers want, what they will want, and how to best attract their attention and retain them.

To meet these challenges, every team member and employee must have a thorough understanding of how their roles and responsibilities fit into the grand scheme of things and how the projects, tasks and activities they pursue on a day-to-day basis will affect revenue, outcomes and results.

When a business (large or small) makes the decision to transition business users to citizen data scientists, it supports the alignment of goals and objectives with fact-based decision-making and improved data literacy, encouraging its users to embrace and understand data and use that data to collaborate, present information to management and gain insight into results to identify opportunities and address issues.

World renowned technology research firm Gartner first coined the term “citizen data scientist” in 2016 and defined the role as “a person who creates or generates models that leverage predictive or prescriptive analytics, but whose primary job function is outside of the field of statistics and analytics.”

Nearly a decade later, the role has been refined and structured within many organizations and recent Gartner research reports that “citizen data scientists can be leveraged to perform repetitive and redundant tasks in the analytics workflow, and therefore create value to the organization, while allowing expert data scientists to focus on more complex tasks.”

The increased pace and tenor of competition has forced businesses to accommodate rapid change in markets and customer buying behavior by using analytics, data scientists and business analysts to work with IT and create reports and presentations to be used for decisions. But there just aren’t enough professional resources of funds to support this approach. Hence, the evolution of citizen data scientists.

The evolution of self-serve augmented analytics tools and technologies like natural language processing (NLP) and NLP search, machine learning, flexible data visualization, and artificial intelligence (AI) provide support for business users without technical skills to gather and analyze data and produce reports, collaborate with other users and make recommendations using insight derived from advanced analytics. And this approach supports data democratization and data literacy.

The citizen data scientist approach also transforms the organization by allowing business users to interact with and collaborate with IT and data scientists to take day-to-day data analytics and translate them into strategic initiatives with measurable results, accurate predictions and rapid flexible processes.

The citizen data scientist approach transforms the organization by improving time to market, reducing rework and mitigating market missteps and improving productivity and the alignment of workflow and tasks with the goals and objectives of the enterprise. It provides a career path for business users and advances their knowledge and skills, allowing them to understand how their role directly influences results and to create and innovate.

To plan for and execute a citizen data scientist initiative, the organization must engage an expert in augmented analytics and develop a comprehensive understanding of technology and cultural changes in order to advance this new idea within the ranks of IT, data scientists, business users, managers, and executives.

Learn more about how the transformation of business users to citizen data scientists can benefit your business, and how technology and appropriate self-service analytics tools can support citizen data scientists in their new role, and provide fact-based decision-making and advantages to the organization.