Press Release: DATAVERSITY Acquires The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN)

DATAVERSITY recently announced it has completed its acquisition of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN). Established in 1997 by Robert S. Seiner, TDAN is an internet-based publication focused on providing educational resources, best practices, and techniques associated with the management of data and information.

“I’m delighted we could complete this transfer, as DATAVERSITY is a natural home for TDAN,” said Tony Shaw, founder and CEO of DATAVERSITY. “Bob Seiner discussed TDAN with me when it was just a twinkle in his eye, so I understand his editorial philosophy. Bob brought tremendous quality and integrity to his editorial and publishing roles, and loyal TDAN readers can expect the same exceptional standards in the future.”

Seiner, the founder and publisher of TDAN and the president and principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services, commented: “I consider publishing TDAN for the past 26-plus years as one of my proudest accomplishments. DATAVERSITY has played a tremendous part in TDAN’s recent success. DATAVERSITY was the obvious and logical choice to carry on the TDAN tradition of sharing high-quality content focused on assisting and guiding the Data Management community.”

Under the guidance of the DATAVERSITY team, TDAN will continue to publish bimonthly blog posts, articles, columns, and features written by data professionals. You can receive updates about the latest content by subscribing to the TDAN newsletter here.

For more information or to inquire about the acquisition of TDAN, please contact the DATAVERSITY team at info@dataversity.net.

About DATAVERSITY®

DATAVERSITY is a producer of educational resources for business and information technology (IT) professionals on the uses and management of data. Our team strives to provide high-quality content to our worldwide community of practitioners, experts, and developers who participate in and benefit from face-to-face hosted conferences, free online events, live webinars, white papers, online training, daily news, articles and blog posts, and much more. Visit dataversity.net to learn more.

About TDAN.com

The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) is an internet-based publication focused on sharing data management approaches, best practices, solutions, and technologies to an avid reader base of managers, practitioners, and consultants. The publication contains hundreds of pieces of valuable content from industry leaders and people actively engaged in all facets of Data Management.

Established in June of 1997 by Robert S. Seiner, TDAN.com has grown from a quarterly to monthly to semi-monthly publication and evolved into an industry-leading source of data-focused articles, columns, features, and blogs dedicated to expanding horizons and opportunities for interested readers and authors.

TDAN.com has been called “a bookmark on the browser of everybody that wants to or needs to be in touch with the latest and greatest information about the data management industry.” TDAN.com has won several industry awards based on its distinguished value and longevity. DAMA International recognized the publisher, Robert S. Seiner, for his lifetime contribution to the Information Resource Management profession. TDAN.com is at the heart of that influence.

The new TDAN.com is a social-media-friendly resource, powered by DATAVERSITY, that provides consistently relevant Data Management content to an enthusiastic and passionate reader base. The publisher of TDAN.com welcomes ideas for new topics and embraces new authors, inviting them to dabble in the practice of sharing their experience and know-how. That is how TDAN.com started, and that remains the intent of the publication today.