All in the Data: The TDAN.com Tradition

I have published The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) for a large portion of my professional life. Actually … a large percentage of my life. It has been an honor and privilege to provide thought-provoking data-focused content to an audience as special as the international data management community. More about the community in a minute. It’s all in the data.

I had no idea back in 1997, when I introduced the concept of TDAN.com to Tony Shaw at a conference he produced along with DAMA in Dallas, Texas, that the online electronic publication (newsletter) would have the staying power that it has shown all these years. And the future of TDAN.com is brighter than ever!

With this column, I have the pleasure of sharing the news that I have sold TDAN.com and the operations of the publication to Tony and DATAVERSITY, who will continue to publish and grow the newsletter in ways that are outside my area of interest and expertise. I consider publishing TDAN.com for the past 26-plus years as one of my proudest accomplishments. I also consider this to be the right time to turn the reins of the publication over to an organization that I have confidence will carry the TDAN.com tradition into the future.

DATAVERSITY was the obvious and logical and desired choice to carry on the TDAN.com tradition. The transition to DATAVERSITY is presently taking place and to readers should be seamless.

I am not retiring! 😊 I plan to focus fully on extending my KIK Consulting & Educational Services business and the implementation of Non-Invasive Data GovernanceTM into even wider landscapes. Please visit KIK Consulting over the coming months as the current website expands and more information becomes available. Exciting things are happening! I hope to hear from you either directly at rseiner@kikconsulting.com or through the website in the near future. And certainly, if you have interest in learning more about Non-Invasive Data Governance, please reach out at any time.

DATAVERSITY has been, and will continue to be, an incredible partner to me through their role in TDAN.com, our Real-World Data Governance (RWDG) webinar series (renewed for 2024), DATAVERSITY Training Center (DVTC) online learning plans (a new plan is coming), in-person conferences (like Enterprise Data World last month and DGIQ East this December), virtual event participation, and much more. I plan to continue publishing content on TDAN.com (obvious by this column). And I hope that you will continue as readers and contributors and strengthen the bond between yourself and DATAVERSITY.

Important Link: To opt into email from KIK Consulting & Educational Services, please click here. I promise that I will use this email list in a limited capacity to share information about DATAVERSITY RWDG webinars and Non-Invasive Data Governance announcements and communique.

Now … about the data management community. After attending DATAVERSITY’s Enterprise Data World (EDW) event last month in Anaheim, Calif., it became clear to me that the tremendous data management and data governance community of practitioners and thought leaders that DATAVERSITY built prior to the pandemic years is stronger and more engaged than ever.

The ability to participate with this community has become easier than ever as well. There are seemingly more new DAMA International chapters than I can ever remember. Many people at EDW were taking and passing the DAMA Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) examination. There are more channels to share your experiences and learn from others than ever. Just like I have throughout my career, DATAVERSITY has always taken pride in creating and promoting these channels. This explains perfectly why I am so comfortable with making this change.

Thank you to everybody who has submitted content to The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com) recently and over the years. Publishing TDAN.com has provided me with the opportunity to meet and get to know an incredible array of industry leaders, authors, and educators. With TDAN.com, I have welcomed incredible content from thought leaders and practitioners alike who are demonstrating business value in a variety of disciplines associated with the data management industry. I am grateful for having the opportunity to share your content with TDAN.com readers.

I would also like to sincerely thank everybody who has assisted me with the production of TDAN.com since day one. From the early days of hosting html pages on the local Stargate International servers, to the former BeyeNetwork and TechTarget providing a CMS, and the incredible University of Pittsburgh students who have assisted me in the daily operations — thank you for all of your efforts, support, and friendship over the years.

Thank you, DATAVERSITY, for coming to TDAN.com’s rescue close to 10 years ago. I cannot thank Tony Shaw and Shannon Kempe enough for their partnership over the years. You and your staff mean the world to me, and I look forward to keeping the partnership alive through all of the present and future channels you/we explore.

Thank you, everybody! The data management community, especially at DATAVERSITY, remains strong and is growing stronger. Thank you for allowing me to be a small part of it.

Keep sharing the virtues of great data governance and data management practices! And … stay non-invasive!

All my best, and until next quarter. It’s all in the data.

Bob