The Brave New World of Embedded BI and Analytics

Your business users probably have their favorite legacy systems, best-of-breed solutions, and business apps. When your IT and management team introduce a new software application, it can often be seen as a nuisance or, at best, a tool whose day-to-day workflow value is not offset by the task of learning how to navigate the software.

Embedded BI is gaining in popularity, simply because it adds so much value to the organization and, with proper planning, it will also add immeasurable value to your team members.

Many companies have increased their utilization of business intelligence analytics compared to pre-pandemic levels. But in order to achieve the maximum value, businesses must choose a business intelligence and augmented analytics tool that is easy for users to embrace — one that provides clear visualization and results so users can present data, share data and understand results in a way that is meaningful to their role. With the right embedded BI tools, the organization can embed analytics within its most popular enterprise apps so users can make data-driven decisions.

The embedded BI approach lends itself well to many business functions, i.e., inventory demand planning, customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, and many other functions. Industries like healthcare, research, financial services and others can leverage embedded BI to identify trends, patterns, issues and opportunities without the help of a programmer or IT specialist. The enterprise can embed analytics to improve the products and services they offer their customers. HR departments can identify demographics, workforce requirements, training needs, and more.

Business User Benefits

Users can see, gather and analyze data working within a single sign-on environment, eliminating the frustration of system silos and data migration.

Team members will be more productive, and the enterprise can improve workflow and make the users more efficient by saving time and eliminating redundancies and delays.

Users can achieve clear insight into data and improve the quality of decisions, present data in a clear fashion, and achieve faster, more reliable results.

Enterprise Benefits

The business can optimize its staff and team by using their time more efficiently.

The organization can establish and use visualization formats and techniques that provide real value to the management team and the staff.

The enterprise can leverage tools to query data across various types of data sources, and to encourage collaboration.

With the right embedded BI and analytics solution, the organization can ensure mobile access to data, improve business processes using cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI), and ensure appropriate security and user-friendly tools that will encourage user adoption and improve return on investment (ROI) and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Embedded BI tools can help you provide analytics capabilities within existing products without major investment. Your business users and your customers will appreciate the ease of use and access and you will gain a competitive advantage.