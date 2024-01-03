All in the Data: The Search for Intelligent Life in Your Organization

An invisible, yet universal, force exists that is shaping the very fabric of data-driven decision-making, data practices, and operational data management functionality. This force is “informal governance,” an astral influence orchestrating the celestial bodies of an organization. Acknowledging the existence of this informal governance marks the launch of a profound journey — a quest for intelligent life within the organizational cosmos.

In this column, I explore the galaxy of Non-Invasive Data Governance, unraveling the layers of organizational informality, recognizing the potential in every individual as a data steward, every process as a form of existing governance, and navigating the stars of critical accountability with a focus on formality. It’s all in the data.

Informal Governance: The Unseen Hand

The Non-Invasive Data Governance approach casts a spotlight on informal governance, positioning it as the “unseen hand” that intricately guides the vessel of organizational operations. Unlike formal mandates, this force executes and enforces authority without explicit directives — a persistent influence often overlooked but indisputably impactful. Most organizations hope that informal governance is taking place. In many organizations, they are doing what they can to move from informality to formality. In the quest for intelligent life within the organization, acknowledging and understanding these subtle currents becomes a vital step in the Non-Invasive Data Governance journey.

Informal governance reveals itself in diverse and influential forms within the organization’s fabric. It might manifest through influential team members subtly shaping decisions, the emergence of collaborative networks organically woven into the organizational structure, or the existence of tacit agreements that subtly direct workflow. Non-Invasive Data Governance goes beyond the surface, dissecting the components of informal governance to offer a detailed understanding of how it works with formal structures.

By recognizing these unseen hands, organizations that follow the Non-Invasive Data Governance approach gain the ability to consciously engage with informal governance. This conscious engagement transforms informal governance from an unnoticed force into a strategically and formally governed asset for achieving business objectives. The approach avoids disruption to existing processes, ensuring a seamless integration that leverages the positive aspects of informal governance.

In this interdependent relationship between formal and informal structures, organizations not only navigate the complexities of their governance landscape with finesse, but also harness the potential of informal governance as a powerful driver for intelligent decision-making and operational excellence.

Everybody as a Data Steward: The Constellation of Accountability

Non-Invasive Data Governance disrupts conventional norms by challenging the notion of limiting data stewardship to specific roles within an organization. Instead, it introduces the radical idea that everybody has the potential to be a data steward if/when held formally accountable for the data they define, produce, and use. This groundbreaking concept serves as a solar flare, illuminating the constellations of responsibility embedded within the organizational framework and expanding the boundaries of data stewardship beyond traditional confines.

In the Non-Invasive Data Governance approach, data stewards emerge as unsung heroes scattered across departments, each contributing a unique perspective to the governance galaxy. Whether they are department heads, project managers, or frontline employees, these individuals significantly impact data quality and usage in the course of their work. Non-Invasive Data Governance advocates for a strategic approach, employing methodologies such as interviews, workshops, and a profound understanding of how data navigates various organizational processes.

The practice of Non-Invasive Data Governance explores practical methodologies aimed at acknowledging and formalizing the roles of these data stewards. This ensures that their invaluable contributions are not only recognized, but seamlessly woven into the fabric of the organization’s overarching governance strategy. By embracing the inclusive nature of data stewardship, Non-Invasive Data Governance propels organizations towards a culture of shared responsibility, where every individual becomes an active participant in the governance journey, contributing to the collective intelligence and success of the organization.

Processes as Governance Stars: Navigating Formality

Within the Non-Invasive Data Governance framework, processes are the constellations that shape the operational sky of organizations. However, recognizing that not all stars are equal, Non-Invasive Data Governance highlights the importance of identifying the most critical processes, akin to identifying the guiding stars relied upon for centuries in navigation.

Non-Invasive Data Governance places a significant emphasis on the identification of these critical processes as the brightest stars in the governance ether. These processes serve as the linchpins of organizational functionality, exerting influence over everything from data generation to decision-making. To pinpoint these crucial processes, Non-Invasive Data Governance employs meticulous methodologies, including detailed process mapping, comprehensive performance analysis, and soliciting input from key stakeholders.

Once these critical processes are identified, Non-Invasive Data Governance shifts its focus to applying formality to these governance stars. This involves introducing structured guidelines, clear protocols, and well-defined roles. The strategic formalization ensures that these processes not only shine brightly in the organizational cosmos, but also align seamlessly with broader organizational objectives. Navigating the vast sky of processes with a commitment to formality leads to a Non-Invasive Data Governance framework that is not only robust, but also agile, capable of adapting dynamically to the ever-evolving changes in the organizational cosmos.

Conclusion: Charting a Course for Intelligent Governance

In the cosmic expanse of organizational operations, the search for intelligent life leads us to recognize the significance of informal governance, appreciate the potential data stewardship within every individual, and navigate the governance stars embedded in organizational processes. By charting this course, organizations can unveil the intelligence within, fostering a culture where governance is not an enigma, but a guiding force propelling them toward the frontiers of operational excellence.

The search for intelligent life in your organization is not a one-time expedition; it’s a continuous exploration that unveils new insights, challenges assumptions, and ultimately propels the organization into the future of enlightened governance. In the Non-Invasive Data Governance odyssey, intelligent life thrives in collaboration, responsibility, and the strategic alignment of processes. And remember … it’s all in the data.

