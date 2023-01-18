What’s Your Data Culture Plan for 2023?

As we start the new year, it is a good chance for us to take a step back and re-think how we are approaching our data culture. How are we improving data trust? Are we being intentional about our data communications? Are we supported by senior leadership?

Every organization has a data culture: the organizational processes and social norms surrounding the production, use, and consumption of data. However, these norms may not currently be what you want them to be. People may be distrustful or confused when interacting with data, or even refuse to use it altogether.

Without a concerted effort, data culture can easily fall to the wayside and not be a priority; however, that almost always leads to poorer data outcomes. With some regular commitment, good data communication, and outreach habits, we can slowly and steadily improve data culture across the organization.

Below is a 12-month plan for how to renew and refresh your data culture. This can be for new data leaders joining an organization, teams that are just starting to think about data culture, or organizations that are looking to improve their current practices.

Data culture change does not happen overnight. The Data Culture Timeline provides a 12-month roadmap for re-thinking how you are approaching your data culture and be a starting point for data culture change. However, even once your data culture has improved, it is important to continue these good practices and put in systems that encourage data community. Data culture is a continuous project, but with consistency and strong leadership it can be one of your organizations greatest data assets.

The Data Culture Timeline