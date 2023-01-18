MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Data Education
  3. Data Articles
  4. What’s Your Data Culture Plan for 2023?

What’s Your Data Culture Plan for 2023?

As we start the new year, it is a good chance for us to take a step back and re-think how we are approaching our data culture. How are we improving data trust? Are we being intentional about our data communications? Are we supported by senior leadership?

Every organization has a data culture: the organizational processes and social norms surrounding the production, use, and consumption of data. However, these norms may not currently be what you want them to be. People may be distrustful or confused when interacting with data, or even refuse to use it altogether.

Without a concerted effort, data culture can easily fall to the wayside and not be a priority; however, that almost always leads to poorer data outcomes. With some regular commitment, good data communication, and outreach habits, we can slowly and steadily improve data culture across the organization.

Below is a 12-month plan for how to renew and refresh your data culture. This can be for new data leaders joining an organization, teams that are just starting to think about data culture, or organizations that are looking to improve their current practices.

Data culture change does not happen overnight. The Data Culture Timeline provides a 12-month roadmap for re-thinking how you are approaching your data culture and be a starting point for data culture change. However, even once your data culture has improved, it is important to continue these good practices and put in systems that encourage data community. Data culture is a continuous project, but with consistency and strong leadership it can be one of your organizations greatest data assets.

The Data Culture Timeline

MonthGoalTasksStakeholders
1Orientation Understand and catalogue data assets (data sources, pipelines, dashboards, lakes etc.) & usageData Team

Analysts

Decision makers
2Continue OrientationData Team

Analysts

Decision makers
Preparation for Building Data TrustConduct listening tour (understand issues and identify opportunities)

Document findings		Data Team

Stakeholder Analysts

Stakeholder Executives
3Get Executive buy-inPrepare for presentation

Present to executive leadership on Data Culture Initiative

Encourage open conversations about Data Culture		Executive Team

Data Team
Create Data Communications StrategyUnderstand company communication channels

Learn about communication needs & gaps

Develop Communications Strategy

Create templates for regular updates and communications		Data Team

Stakeholder Analysts
Create Data Education StrategyConduct analysis on gap between current data usage and desired data usage

Understand education avenues in the organization

Understand groups of stakeholders and what each needs to be educated on		Data Team
4Continue Create Data Communications Strategy
Continue Create Data Education StrategyBegin creating data education assets (PowerPoints, hands-on datasets, sandbox environments, etc.)

Create meeting times for in-person education		Data Team
1st Roll out Data Communications StrategyCommunicate about data news: Who is the Data Team? What do we do? What changes are coming?Analysts

Data Leadership
Foster Data CommunityPrepare and hold a Data Meet and GreetAnalysts & anyone interested in learning more about data
5Refresh Data CharterUpdate data charter to reflect goals of the team, both cultural and strategicData Team
2nd Roll out Data Communications StrategyCommunicate about Data Changes: New data, known bugs/outages (ongoing)Data Leadership
Roll out Data Education StrategyBegin meeting with Data Stakeholders about Data BasicsData Team

Data Stakeholders
Foster Data CommunityInitiate Office Hours: Create a space for Data Team to answer questions on data input, interpretation, and cultureRepresentative from Data Team (Data or Business Intelligence Specialist)
6Define roles and responsibilities for the Data TeamRe-define roles and responsibilities if neededData Team
Celebrate Data Team AchievementsCommunicate recent developments and data gains to stakeholdersData Team
Build Data Center of ExcellenceIdentify Key Data Allies across the organization

Discuss possible opportunities to be more involved with Data

Discuss expectations and incentives with them and managers		Data Allies

Data Team
Foster Data CommunityHold Office Hours: Create a space for Data Team to answer questions on data input, interpretation, and cultureRepresentative from Data Team (Data or Business Intelligence Specialist)
Foster Data CommunityLaunch Data Brown Bag Lunch: Create a space for data people to share their knowledge with data and non-data people alikeData Team

Stakeholder Analysts

Anyone else who is interested
Roll out Data Education StrategyBegin meeting with Data Stakeholders about Data Intermediate Skills

Discuss with Data Allies how to support Data Education on their teams		Data Team

Data Stakeholders
7Foster Data CommunityHold Office Hours: Create a space for the Data Team to answer questions on data input, interpretation, and cultureRepresentative from Data Team (Data or Business Intelligence Specialist)
Foster Data CommunityData Brown Bag Lunch: Create a space for data people to share their knowledge with data and non-data people alikeData Team

Stakeholder Analysts

Anyone else who is interested
Build Data Center of ExcellencePrepare and hold a meeting for Data Allies and Data Team— Meet and GreetData Allies

Data Team
Clarify data responsibilities across the organizationWrite data responsibilities for each team

Know who to go to if they have data questions		Everyone! Especially data team and data allies
Roll out Data Education StrategyBegin meeting with Data Stakeholders about Data Advanced Skills

Support Data Allies with team specific Data Education		Data Team

Data Stakeholders
8Foster Data CommunityHold Office Hours: Create a space for the Data Team to answer questions on data input, interpretation, and cultureRepresentative from Data Team (Data or Business Intelligence Specialist)
Foster Data CommunityData Brown Bag Lunch: Create a space for data people to share their knowledge with data and non-data people alikeData Team

Stakeholder Analysts

Anyone else who is interested
Build Data Center of ExcellenceHold meeting for Data Allies and the Data Team

Define Governance Structure		Data Allies

Data Team
Roll out Data Education StrategyEnsure Data Education is embedded in onboarding and regular training processesData Team
Celebrate Data Team AchievementsCommunicate recent developments and data gains to stakeholdersData Leadership
9Building Data Trust & CommunityPresentation for the executive team on Data Culture – What it is and how to foster it? What we have done so far to foster it?Executive Team
Foster Data CommunityHold Office Hours: Create a space for the Data Team to answer questions on data input, interpretation, and cultureRepresentative from Data Team (Data or Business Intelligence Specialist)
Foster Data CommunityData Brown Bag Lunch: Create a space for data people to share their knowledge with data and non-data people alikeData Team

Stakeholder Analysts

Anyone else who is interested
Build Data Center of ExcellencePrepare and hold meeting for Data Allies and Data Team— Governance and Metrics DiscussionsData Allies

Data Team
10Re-Launch Data to the entire orgMake a presentation to the organization demonstrating new data capabilities and dashboards

Make announcements on communication channels

Visit stakeholder teams to talk about new initiatives		Everyone! Especially data team and data allies
Educate Stakeholder teams about data culture and responsible data useVisit stakeholder teams to talk about data culture and responsible data useData Stakeholders

Data Allies

Data Team
Foster Data CommunityHold Office Hours: Create a space for the Data Team to answer questions on data input, interpretation, and cultureRepresentative from Data Team (Data or Business Intelligence Specialist)
Foster Data Community[HIGH VISIBILITY]
Data Brown Bag Lunch: Create a space for data people to share their knowledge with data and non-data people alike

Ensure high engagement because of Re-launched data		Data Team

Stakeholder Analysts

Anyone else who is interested
Build Data Center of ExcellencePrepare and hold meeting for Data Allies and Data Team— Governance and Metrics DiscussionsData Allies

Data Team
11Celebrate data team achievementsCreate communications about data team achievements for the organizationData Leadership
Continue Data Office HoursCreate a space for the Data Team to answer questions on data input, interpretation, and cultureRepresentative from Data Team (Data or Business Intelligence Specialist)
Continue Data Brown Bag LunchCreate a space for data people to share their knowledge with data and non-data people alikeData Team

Stakeholder Analysts

Anyone else who is interested
Build Data Center of ExcellenceHold meeting for Data Allies and Data Team— Governance and Metrics DiscussionsData Allies

Data Team
Build Data TrustMonitor and Maintain systems, foster interest in data team activitiesData Allies

Data Team
122023 Retrospective & CelebrationInternal celebration of winsData Leadership
Planning for how to maintain and improve Data CultureHold meeting for Data Allies and Data Team— What is happening on their teams? What governance should we enforce?Data Allies

Data Team

Share this post

Vanessa Lam

Vanessa Lam

Vanessa Lam is a Business Intelligence professional who specializes in Data Culture. She has worked at Mastercard as a Manager of Business Insight and Productivity as well as Optoro as Manager of Business Intelligence. In these roles, she created educational tools for the organization, fostered data community, and ensured people were using data responsibly. She is currently pursuing a Master’s of Computer and Information Technology while consulting on Business Analytics and Data Culture. She was recently named a top influencer to watch in 2021 by IIBA.

scroll to top
We use technologies such as cookies to understand how you use our site and to provide a better user experience. This includes personalizing content, using analytics and improving site operations. We may share your information about your use of our site with third parties in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can change your cookie settings as described here at any time, but parts of our site may not function correctly without them. By continuing to use our site, you agree that we can save cookies on your device, unless you have disabled cookies.
I Accept